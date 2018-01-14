Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor, the official spokesperson for Pakistan's armed forces, said the country is fully capable of defending itself and has credible nuclear deterrence against any threat from India. This came after Army Chief Bipin Rawat had said that India was ready to cross the border to carry out any operation if asked by the government.

The tensions between India and its neighbouring country Pakistan seem only escalating. After Army Chief Bipin Rawat said India was ready to call Pakistan’s “nuclear bluff” and cross the border to carry out any operation if asked, Pakistan on Saturday challenged Indian and issued a nuclear threat, saying that the country’s nuclear weapons were exclusively meant to foil any threat emanating from the east. Pakistan’s foreign office too said that the country is fully capable of defending itself.

“Very irresponsible statement by Indian Army Chief, not befitting his office. Amounts to an invitation for a nuclear encounter. If that is what they desire, they are welcome to test our resolve. The general’s doubt would swiftly be removed, inshallah,” Pakistan’s foreign minister Khawaja Asif tweeted on Saturday.

Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor, the official spokesperson for Pakistan’s armed forces, also claimed the country has credible nuclear deterrence against any threat from India. “Pakistan has credible nuclear deterrence against any threat from India. We are a professional army, responsible nuclear state and resilient nation and India must not remain in illusion,” he said.

General Rawat’s comment had come in response to a question on the possibility of Pakistan using its nuclear weapons in case the situation along the border deteriorated. “We will call the (nuclear) bluff of Pakistan. If we will have to really confront the Pakistanis, and a task is given to us, we are not going to say we cannot cross the border because they have nuclear weapons. We will have to call their nuclear bluff,” Rawat had said at a press conference on Wednesday.