Texas Couple Furious Over ‘Young’ Son Romance, Shoots Girlfriend’s Father

A Texas couple has been arrested after allegedly shooting the father of their teenage son’s girlfriend during a heated confrontation about their children’s relationship. The dispute turned violent when the girl’s father insisted that his daughter was too young to date, authorities said.

According to the Harris County Constable’s Office, the altercation occurred on March 18 in Hockley, a town about an hour northwest of Houston. The victim and his wife had arranged a meeting with Luther Madison II, 39, and his wife Angelica Madison, 39, at the couple’s home to discuss the relationship between their children. However, tensions quickly escalated, leading to a verbal and physical altercation in the street.

During the fight, Angelica allegedly took a gun from her pocket and handed it to her husband, who then shot the victim in the chest. Luther also reportedly pointed the gun at the victim’s wife and threatened her before fleeing the scene.

Law enforcement officials responded to reports of gunfire and found the victim with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was airlifted to a hospital, though his current condition remains unknown.

“Luther Madison II and Angelica Madison were arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail,” Constable Mark Herman said in a statement. “Luther was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, with a total bond set at $100,000. Angelica was charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and her bond was set at $25,000.”

Court records indicate that both suspects have since posted bail and are scheduled to appear in court on May 20. It is unclear whether they have entered a plea at this time.

