Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, March 24, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Texas Couple Furious Over ‘Young’ Son Romance, Shoots Girlfriend’s Father

Texas Couple Furious Over ‘Young’ Son Romance, Shoots Girlfriend’s Father

During the fight, the woman allegedly took a gun from her pocket and handed it to her husband, who then shot the victim in the chest.

Texas Couple Furious Over ‘Young’ Son Romance, Shoots Girlfriend’s Father


A Texas couple has been arrested after allegedly shooting the father of their teenage son’s girlfriend during a heated confrontation about their children’s relationship. The dispute turned violent when the girl’s father insisted that his daughter was too young to date, authorities said.

According to the Harris County Constable’s Office, the altercation occurred on March 18 in Hockley, a town about an hour northwest of Houston. The victim and his wife had arranged a meeting with Luther Madison II, 39, and his wife Angelica Madison, 39, at the couple’s home to discuss the relationship between their children. However, tensions quickly escalated, leading to a verbal and physical altercation in the street.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

During the fight, Angelica allegedly took a gun from her pocket and handed it to her husband, who then shot the victim in the chest. Luther also reportedly pointed the gun at the victim’s wife and threatened her before fleeing the scene.

Law enforcement officials responded to reports of gunfire and found the victim with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was airlifted to a hospital, though his current condition remains unknown.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“Luther Madison II and Angelica Madison were arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail,” Constable Mark Herman said in a statement. “Luther was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, with a total bond set at $100,000. Angelica was charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and her bond was set at $25,000.”

Court records indicate that both suspects have since posted bail and are scheduled to appear in court on May 20. It is unclear whether they have entered a plea at this time.

ALSO READ: Who Was Mia Love? First Black Republican Congresswoman Passes Away At 49 After Battle With Brain Cancer

Filed under

Texas Couple

Women's Cricket: BCCI Ann

Women’s Cricket: BCCI Announces Central Contracts for New Season, Here Are The Updates
Chennai witnessed an elec

Did MS Dhoni Inspire ‘Hukum’? Anirudh Ravichander Shares An Interesting Detail
Donald Trump slams his Co

Furious Trump Demands ‘Horrible’ Portrait Be Taken Down From Colorado Capitol: Know Why
Generative AI Driving Ind

Generative AI Driving India’s Data Center Revolution: Report
Don't Get Locked Out: Urg

Don’t Get Locked Out: Urgent UPI Warning for Millions, Check Eligibility Before 1 April
newsx

Texas Couple Furious Over ‘Young’ Son Romance, Shoots Girlfriend’s Father
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Women’s Cricket: BCCI Announces Central Contracts for New Season, Here Are The Updates

Women’s Cricket: BCCI Announces Central Contracts for New Season, Here Are The Updates

Did MS Dhoni Inspire ‘Hukum’? Anirudh Ravichander Shares An Interesting Detail

Did MS Dhoni Inspire ‘Hukum’? Anirudh Ravichander Shares An Interesting Detail

Furious Trump Demands ‘Horrible’ Portrait Be Taken Down From Colorado Capitol: Know Why

Furious Trump Demands ‘Horrible’ Portrait Be Taken Down From Colorado Capitol: Know Why

Generative AI Driving India’s Data Center Revolution: Report

Generative AI Driving India’s Data Center Revolution: Report

Don’t Get Locked Out: Urgent UPI Warning for Millions, Check Eligibility Before 1 April

Don’t Get Locked Out: Urgent UPI Warning for Millions, Check Eligibility Before 1 April

Entertainment

Did MS Dhoni Inspire ‘Hukum’? Anirudh Ravichander Shares An Interesting Detail

Did MS Dhoni Inspire ‘Hukum’? Anirudh Ravichander Shares An Interesting Detail

Jyotika Reveals Diet & Fitness Secrets Behind Her Stunning Transformation-Inspired By This Bollywood Star!

Jyotika Reveals Diet & Fitness Secrets Behind Her Stunning Transformation-Inspired By This Bollywood Star!

Conan O’Brien To Receive Mark Twain Prize For American Humor Amid Kennedy Center Controversy

Conan O’Brien To Receive Mark Twain Prize For American Humor Amid Kennedy Center Controversy

Jeff Bezos And Lauren Sanchez Wedding Plans Revealed, Couple To Marry In Venice: Report

Jeff Bezos And Lauren Sanchez Wedding Plans Revealed, Couple To Marry In Venice: Report

“My Life is Really Going to Change”: Andrew Burnap’s Big Moment with ‘Snow White’ Casting

“My Life is Really Going to Change”: Andrew Burnap’s Big Moment with ‘Snow White’ Casting

Lifestyle

World Tuberculosis Day: Here Are The Key Lifestyle Changes To Lower Your TB Risk

World Tuberculosis Day: Here Are The Key Lifestyle Changes To Lower Your TB Risk

Horoscope Today: What’s In The Stars For You?

Horoscope Today: What’s In The Stars For You?

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International Day Of Happiness

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International