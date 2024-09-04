Texas Deputy Constable Fatally Shot in Houston; Suspect Captured After Dramatic Chase

Deputy Constable Maher Husseini was fatally shot in Houston while driving to work in his personal vehicle.

A tragic incident unfolded in Houston on Tuesday, as Deputy Constable Maher Husseini was fatally shot while driving to work in his personal vehicle. According to police reports, the shooting occurred when a man approached Husseini’s car at an intersection and fired multiple shots before fleeing the scene.

Suspect Apprehended After Pursuit

The suspect in this violent attack led authorities on a dramatic chase that ended approximately 60 miles away in the waters off Galveston. After crashing his vehicle, the suspect attempted to evade arrest by swimming. He was ultimately captured with the assistance of a marine unit from the Port of Galveston Police Department.

Identifying the Victim and Investigation into the Motive

The fallen deputy has been identified as Maher Husseini, who had served as a Harris County constable since 2021. Houston Police Chief J. Noe Diaz stated that investigators are working to determine the motive behind the shooting and whether Husseini was specifically targeted.

Diaz mentioned that road rage is among the possible motives being explored. “It’s an awful thing for the community, for someone to lose their life, someone that’s dedicated their life to public service,” Diaz remarked. “It is absolutely tragic.”

Details of the Shooting and Aftermath

Preliminary information suggests that Husseini was not in uniform at the time of the shooting. The scene revealed bullet holes through the passenger side window of Husseini’s SUV. Despite being rushed to a Houston hospital, he was pronounced dead upon arrival, according to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman.

Suspect’s Capture and Reactions

Authorities have not yet released the name of the suspect taken into custody. Following the shooting, the Port of Galveston Police reported that the suspect led officers on a pursuit that concluded with a crash. He then attempted to flee by swimming, but was later located and apprehended in the water. The suspect was subsequently transported to a hospital for evaluation.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott condemned the act, stating, “The dangerous criminal who ambushed and murdered Deputy Constable Husseini will have the full weight of the law brought down upon him.”

The investigation into this case continues as law enforcement works to piece together the motive behind this.

