Saturday, February 1, 2025
Texas Governor Imposes Ban On DeepSeek And RedNote For State Devices

Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott has issued a sweeping ban on Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) company DeepSeek, along with popular Chinese-owned social media apps Xiaohongshu (RedNote) and Lemon8, prohibiting their use on all state-issued devices.

Texas Governor Imposes Ban On DeepSeek And RedNote For State Devices

DeepSeek AI


Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott has issued a sweeping ban on Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) company DeepSeek, along with popular Chinese-owned social media apps Xiaohongshu (RedNote) and Lemon8, prohibiting their use on all state-issued devices. This marks the first time a state has taken such an action against these platforms, which have gained significant traction among U.S. users in recent weeks.

DeepSeek AI: A Rising Challenger to OpenAI

DeepSeek, an upstart AI platform, has gained significant attention in the tech community for its impressive capabilities that rival industry leader OpenAI. The platform has garnered a large user base in the U.S., which only amplified concerns about its data security and potential links to the Chinese government.

Governor Abbott’s decision reflects growing apprehensions over the potential for Chinese companies to harvest sensitive data through AI platforms. “Texas will not allow the Chinese Communist Party to infiltrate our state’s critical infrastructure through data-harvesting AI and social media apps,” Abbott stated in a press release.

Chinese-Owned Social Media Apps Under Scrutiny

Along with DeepSeek, Governor Abbott also banned Xiaohongshu, commonly referred to as RedNote, and Lemon8, both Chinese-owned social media platforms. Xiaohongshu, which has approximately 300 million active users globally, gained a significant following among U.S. users, particularly after the short-lived TikTok ban. Lemon8, owned by ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, also saw a rise in popularity during the same period.

These apps were seen as alternatives to TikTok, and many American users flocked to them, especially in protest against the short-term ban on TikTok issued on January 19, 2025.

The ban follows a broader trend of government agencies and states across the U.S. restricting Chinese apps on state-issued devices, particularly following concerns about national security and data privacy. The federal government, along with many states, has already implemented a ban on TikTok for government use. President Trump had previously issued an executive order in 2020 that required ByteDance to divest TikTok’s U.S. operations, although the app’s future remains uncertain.

In addition to the actions taken by Texas, international scrutiny is increasing around DeepSeek and its Chinese roots. South Korea’s privacy watchdog has raised concerns about the company’s use of personal data, echoing similar concerns seen globally. Moreover, Italy recently blocked access to DeepSeek, citing the protection of user data.

The Response from ByteDance

As of now, ByteDance, the parent company behind Lemon8 and TikTok, has not commented on Texas’ decision or the growing international concerns surrounding its apps. The company’s silence on the issue leaves room for continued debate about the potential influence of Chinese tech companies on global users’ data privacy.

Texas’ bold move to ban DeepSeek, Xiaohongshu, and Lemon8 from state-issued devices is part of a larger conversation about the role of foreign technology companies in American digital infrastructure. As U.S. government agencies and lawmakers continue to navigate the complexities of data security, the future of Chinese-owned apps and AI platforms in the country remains uncertain.

Governor Abbott’s firm stance highlights the increasing divide between the U.S. and China over tech and data security concerns, and it sets the stage for further restrictions on foreign technology in the future.

