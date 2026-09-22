Texas Hanuman Statue Row: Who Is Ruchir Bakshi, Why Did His Remarks Trigger A Fresh Debate?

A fresh controversy has erupted in the US over a social-media post targeting a 90-foot statue of Lord Hanuman at a Hindu temple in Texas. The remarks have drawn a strong response from Ruchir Bakshi, a Hindu-American and former US Army combat veteran, who condemned what he described as hostility toward his religion. The controversy began after conservative YouTuber Jesse Hughes shared a photograph of the massive Hanuman statue with the caption, “Btw, when we win, we are tearing this down.” Hughes did not specify what he meant by “win.” His post triggered criticism online, particularly from members of the Hindu-American community.

Who Is Ruchir Bakshi?

Bakshi is a US Army combat veteran who served in Afghanistan and Iraq following the September 11 attacks. According to a profile by the South Asian American community organisation SAFA, he worked in military intelligence in combat zones in southern Afghanistan and around Baghdad, Iraq. His military service included receiving several awards, including the Army Combat Action Badge. Bakshi has also publicly discussed the influence of the Bhagavad Gita on his understanding of military service, discipline and civic responsibility. He is now involved in education and advocacy work and has written about his experiences as a Hindu serving in the US military.

“I Didn’t Go to War So…”

Responding to the controversy, Bakshi wrote that he did not put on the military uniform, leave his family and go to war “so some third-rate talk show guy” could announce that his side would come after his religion. He recalled serving alongside Christians, Jews, Muslims, atheists and other Hindus, saying that some of his fellow service members never returned home. He argued that their sacrifice should not be invoked to justify attacks on another person’s faith.

Why the Hanuman Statue Is Controversial

The 90-foot “Statue of Union” was inaugurated at the Sri Ashtalakshmi Temple in the Houston-area community of Sugar Land in August 2024. The temple describes it as a symbol of strength, devotion, selfless service and unity. The statue has previously faced criticism from some Christian conservative activists and political figures, who have objected to the presence of a Hindu deity in the US. The latest dispute has therefore reignited a wider online debate over religious freedom, Hindu-American identity and the role of religion in an increasingly polarised American political environment.

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