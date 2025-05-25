Texas Inches Closer to Requiring Ten Commandments in Classrooms After Key Vote

Texas is on the verge of becoming the largest US state to mandate the display of the Ten Commandments in school classrooms after a key vote.

Texas is on the verge of becoming the largest US state to mandate the display of the Ten Commandments in school classrooms after a key vote.

Texas is on the verge of becoming the largest state in the US to mandate the display of the Ten Commandments in public school classrooms after a key vote on Saturday, The Associated Press reported on Saturday. According to the report, the Republican-backed proposal has passed a major hurdle and is now poised for final approval in the coming days, with expectations that it will land on the desk of Republican Governor Greg Abbott, who has indicated he will sign it into law.

If the bill passes, it would require all public schools in Texas to prominently display a 16-by-20-inch (41-by-51-centimetre) framed copy or poster of the Ten Commandments in every classroom. This would make Texas the largest state to adopt such a policy, joining Louisiana and Arkansas, which have similar laws. However, Louisiana’s law is currently on hold after a federal judge ruled that it was unconstitutional.

The Texas bill is part of a trend in conservative-led states seeking to introduce religious elements into public schools. The vote came just days after the U.S. Supreme Court dealt a blow to a publicly funded Catholic charter school in Oklahoma.

Republican state Representative Candy Noble, a co-sponsor of the bill, defended the proposal, reportedly saying its goal is to reflect the country’s historical and judicial foundations.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“The focus of this bill is to look at what is historically important to our nation educationally and judicially,” Noble said following the vote, according to AP.

Supporters of the measure have argued that the Ten Commandments are central to the moral and legal foundation of the United States and should be displayed in classrooms.

In addition to the Ten Commandments bill, Texas lawmakers have also passed a separate measure that would allow school districts to offer a daily, voluntary period for prayer or Bible reading. Governor Abbott is also expected to sign this bill into law.

“We should be encouraging our students to read and study their Bible every day,” AP quoted Republican state Representative Brent Money as saying. “Our kids in our public schools need prayer, need Bible reading, more now than they ever have.”

Constitutional Concerns and Opposition

While the bill has strong backing from conservative lawmakers and religious groups, it faces significant opposition. Critics, including some Christian and Jewish faith leaders, have voiced concerns that the measure infringes on religious freedoms and violates the principle of separation of church and state.

A letter signed by dozens of Christian and Jewish leaders this year warned that the bill would be detrimental to Texas’s diverse student population, noting that the state has nearly six million students across more than 9,100 public schools. The letter argues that not all students in Texas are of the faith traditions that uphold the Ten Commandments, and imposing a specific religious text could alienate those from different beliefs.

“Texas has thousands of students of other faiths who might have no connection to the Ten Commandments,” the letter stated, per AP. “This is a clear violation of their rights to religious freedom.”

Democratic lawmakers made several attempts to amend the bill on Saturday. Their proposed amendments sought to include other religious texts or offer multiple translations of the Ten Commandments to accommodate the diversity of faiths in Texas’s public schools. However, these amendments were rejected, and the bill passed in its original form.