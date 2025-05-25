Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, May 25, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Texas Inches Closer to Requiring Ten Commandments in Classrooms After Key Vote

Texas Inches Closer to Requiring Ten Commandments in Classrooms After Key Vote

Texas is on the verge of becoming the largest US state to mandate the display of the Ten Commandments in school classrooms after a key vote.

Texas Inches Closer to Requiring Ten Commandments in Classrooms After Key Vote

Texas is on the verge of becoming the largest US state to mandate the display of the Ten Commandments in school classrooms after a key vote.


Texas is on the verge of becoming the largest state in the US to mandate the display of the Ten Commandments in public school classrooms after a key vote on Saturday, The Associated Press reported on Saturday. According to the report, the Republican-backed proposal has passed a major hurdle and is now poised for final approval in the coming days, with expectations that it will land on the desk of Republican Governor Greg Abbott, who has indicated he will sign it into law.

If the bill passes, it would require all public schools in Texas to prominently display a 16-by-20-inch (41-by-51-centimetre) framed copy or poster of the Ten Commandments in every classroom. This would make Texas the largest state to adopt such a policy, joining Louisiana and Arkansas, which have similar laws. However, Louisiana’s law is currently on hold after a federal judge ruled that it was unconstitutional.

The Texas bill is part of a trend in conservative-led states seeking to introduce religious elements into public schools. The vote came just days after the U.S. Supreme Court dealt a blow to a publicly funded Catholic charter school in Oklahoma.

Republican state Representative Candy Noble, a co-sponsor of the bill, defended the proposal, reportedly saying its goal is to reflect the country’s historical and judicial foundations.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“The focus of this bill is to look at what is historically important to our nation educationally and judicially,” Noble said following the vote, according to AP.

Supporters of the measure have argued that the Ten Commandments are central to the moral and legal foundation of the United States and should be displayed in classrooms.

In addition to the Ten Commandments bill, Texas lawmakers have also passed a separate measure that would allow school districts to offer a daily, voluntary period for prayer or Bible reading. Governor Abbott is also expected to sign this bill into law.

“We should be encouraging our students to read and study their Bible every day,” AP quoted Republican state Representative Brent Money  as saying. “Our kids in our public schools need prayer, need Bible reading, more now than they ever have.”

Constitutional Concerns and Opposition

While the bill has strong backing from conservative lawmakers and religious groups, it faces significant opposition. Critics, including some Christian and Jewish faith leaders, have voiced concerns that the measure infringes on religious freedoms and violates the principle of separation of church and state.

A letter signed by dozens of Christian and Jewish leaders this year warned that the bill would be detrimental to Texas’s diverse student population, noting that the state has nearly six million students across more than 9,100 public schools. The letter argues that not all students in Texas are of the faith traditions that uphold the Ten Commandments, and imposing a specific religious text could alienate those from different beliefs.

“Texas has thousands of students of other faiths who might have no connection to the Ten Commandments,” the letter stated, per AP. “This is a clear violation of their rights to religious freedom.”

Democratic lawmakers made several attempts to amend the bill on Saturday. Their proposed amendments sought to include other religious texts or offer multiple translations of the Ten Commandments to accommodate the diversity of faiths in Texas’s public schools. However, these amendments were rejected, and the bill passed in its original form.

Filed under

Ten Commandments Texas

A digitally altered image

Is This A Photo Of Rahul Gandhi With Jyoti Malhotra? Fact Check Reveals Truth
Chinese Premier Li Qiang

Indonesia, China Pledge Closer Trade Ties Amid Global Economic Tensions
Cities across the U.S. ar

US Cities Commemorate 5th Anniversary of George Floyd’s Death
In a tragic road accident

Madurai Tragedy: Four Of Family, Including Infant, Killed In Hit-And-Run Near Usilampatti
South Korean presidential

South Korea Frontrunner Lee Jae-myung Urges Rethink on US Tariff Deal Deadline
Russia announced its troo

Russia Claims Capture of Three More Settlements in Eastern and Northern Ukraine
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Is This A Photo Of Rahul Gandhi With Jyoti Malhotra? Fact Check Reveals Truth

Is This A Photo Of Rahul Gandhi With Jyoti Malhotra? Fact Check Reveals Truth

Indonesia, China Pledge Closer Trade Ties Amid Global Economic Tensions

Indonesia, China Pledge Closer Trade Ties Amid Global Economic Tensions

US Cities Commemorate 5th Anniversary of George Floyd’s Death

US Cities Commemorate 5th Anniversary of George Floyd’s Death

Madurai Tragedy: Four Of Family, Including Infant, Killed In Hit-And-Run Near Usilampatti

Madurai Tragedy: Four Of Family, Including Infant, Killed In Hit-And-Run Near Usilampatti

South Korea Frontrunner Lee Jae-myung Urges Rethink on US Tariff Deal Deadline

South Korea Frontrunner Lee Jae-myung Urges Rethink on US Tariff Deal Deadline

Entertainment

Shiva Rajkumar Declares Undying Love For Kamal Haasan At Thug Life Audio Launch: “I Didn’t Bathe For Three Days After He Hugged Me”

Shiva Rajkumar Declares Undying Love For Kamal Haasan At Thug Life Audio Launch: “I Didn’t

Mukul Dev Passes Away: Did You Know He Was Rahul Dev’s Younger Brother and Shah Rukh Khan’s Junior In School?

Mukul Dev Passes Away: Did You Know He Was Rahul Dev’s Younger Brother and Shah

Spirit: Triptii Dimri Replaces Deepika Padukone In Prabhas’ Film, Teams Up With Animal Director Again

Spirit: Triptii Dimri Replaces Deepika Padukone In Prabhas’ Film, Teams Up With Animal Director Again

Varun Dhawan To Team Up With Dinesh Vijan For Mythological Horror Film Before Bhediya 2

Varun Dhawan To Team Up With Dinesh Vijan For Mythological Horror Film Before Bhediya 2

King: Raghav Juyal, Saurabh Shukla Join Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan In Siddharth Anand’s Film

King: Raghav Juyal, Saurabh Shukla Join Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan In Siddharth Anand’s Film

Lifestyle

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience In Sex Driven Technology

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You Love The Himalayas

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season