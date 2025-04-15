Texas Mother, Stepfather Plead Guilty To Forcibly Tattooing Young Children And Scrubbing Their Skin Until Flesh Was Removed

The 9-year-old was tattooed on the shoulder, while the 5-year-old was tattooed on the foot. Disturbingly, during the abuse, several of the couple’s friends were reportedly present inside the home.

A horrifying case of child abuse has come to light in Zavalla, Texas, where a mother and stepfather admitted to forcibly tattooing two young children and then violently attempting to remove the ink by scrubbing their skin until it peeled off.

Megan Farr, 29, and her husband Gunner Farr, 25, both pleaded guilty to charges of unlawful restraint and bodily injury to a child following the disturbing events that unfolded in April 2023. The couple was arrested after a week-long investigation launched by Child Protective Services (CPS) and local authorities.

The Disturbing Ordeal

According to court documents and arrest affidavits, the two children — a 9-year-old and a 5-year-old — were tied down with rope, gagged with tape, and blindfolded with a rag in their Zavalla home while Megan and Gunner forcibly tattooed them. The makeshift tattoos were created using a staple, which the couple used to puncture the children’s skin and embed ink.

The 9-year-old was tattooed on the shoulder, while the 5-year-old was tattooed on the foot. Disturbingly, during the abuse, several of the couple’s friends were reportedly present inside the home.

The incident came to light when the children were later returned to their biological father. Upon noticing the unusual injuries and visible tattoos on his children’s bodies, he immediately questioned Megan Farr about what had happened. In a shocking response, Megan allegedly laughed about the abuse before driving away. Alarmed by the injuries and her reaction, the father and his partner swiftly contacted Child Protective Services on April 17, 2023.

Attempts to Conceal the Abuse

Upon learning of the CPS involvement, Megan and Gunner Farr frantically attempted to cover up the evidence. According to Interim Zavalla Police Chief James Denby, the couple tried to scrape off the tattoos using lemon juice and harsh scrubbing techniques, leaving the children’s skin raw and severely injured.

“It appeared that the flesh was removed from the body at the tattoo’s location,” Denby told local media. “This happened about the time CPS became involved in the allegations of child abuse. There were visible injuries on the children at the specific location of the tattoo.”

A concerned acquaintance reportedly surrendered a tattoo kit to police, claiming it had been loaned to Gunner Farr for personal use, and that she had no knowledge it would be used on children.

Investigation and Sentencing

Following an immediate investigation, authorities removed the children — along with their younger siblings — from the home. Both Megan and Gunner Farr were charged with multiple counts of bodily injury to a child and unlawful restraint.

Gunner Farr pleaded guilty on March 20, 2025, and was sentenced to five years in prison for bodily injury charges and two years for unlawful restraint. The two sentences will run concurrently, meaning he will serve them at the same time.

Megan Farr pleaded guilty on April 11, 2025, to charges of unlawful restraint and injury to a child. She is scheduled to be sentenced in May 2025.

The case has left the small community of Zavalla reeling. Child advocates and law enforcement officials have expressed outrage and heartbreak over the abuse the children endured.

“This is one of the most disturbing cases we’ve seen,” said a CPS spokesperson. “The sheer cruelty inflicted on those children is unimaginable. They have endured unimaginable physical and emotional trauma.”

Thankfully, both children — along with their siblings — are now in a safe environment, receiving medical attention, psychological support, and counseling.

Authorities continue to urge the public to remain vigilant and to report any suspected abuse immediately. “It’s often the people closest to the situation who can save a life,” Chief Denby noted.

