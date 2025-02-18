Texas Rocked By Four Earthquakes In Less Than 12 Hours: What To Know

A series of earthquakes rattled West Texas in less than 12 hours, with the strongest registering a magnitude of 4.6 on Tuesday morning. The tremors, felt as far as New Mexico, have raised concerns about seismic activity in the region.

In less than 12 hours, Texas experienced four significant earthquakes, with the largest tremor occurring Tuesday morning, measuring a magnitude of 4.6. The sequence of earthquakes started on Monday night and continued into Tuesday, affecting areas across West Texas and beyond.

First Quakes Strike on Monday Night and Early Tuesday

The first earthquake of the series, a 2.9-magnitude tremor, struck near Mentone at 11:00 PM ET on Monday. This was followed by a 3.4-magnitude quake at 3:00 AM ET on Tuesday. About 90 minutes later, a third quake with a magnitude of 2.5 rattled the region.

The largest of the four earthquakes occurred at approximately 7:00 AM ET on Tuesday, when a 4.6-magnitude tremor was detected by the United States Geological Survey (USGS). This quake was centered in Culberson County, located in West Texas. Due to its shallow depth of just four miles, it was widely felt across West Texas, southern New Mexico, and northern Mexico.

Seismic Activity in Texas Felt as Far as Roswell, New Mexico

The effects of the tremors were so strong that they were felt as far north as Roswell, New Mexico. The frequency of the quakes has raised concerns in the region as seismic activity continues to shake the area.

This recent seismic swarm follows a 5.0-magnitude earthquake that hit the region two days earlier. The February 15 quake, centered 33 miles west of Toyah and 53 miles south of Carlsbad, occurred just 40 miles north of the epicenter of the recent quakes. While officials have not yet confirmed a direct connection between the gas pipeline rupture in the Permian Basin and the ongoing earthquakes, the timing and proximity are notable.

Fault Zones in West Texas and Human Activity

West Texas is not known for a single major fault line but is home to several fault zones—areas where the earth’s crust is prone to deformation due to faulting. Though the region experiences occasional natural seismic events, the majority of earthquakes in West Texas are linked to human activity, particularly oil and gas production. Hydraulic fracturing (fracking) and wastewater disposal are believed to play a significant role in triggering these earthquakes.

As the situation develops, more updates will be provided.

Authorities are continuing to monitor the situation closely and have urged residents to stay informed as they assess the possible impact of these seismic events. While officials have not yet made any direct links between the recent quakes and the pipeline rupture, the region remains on high alert as the possibility of further tremors looms.

