Texas Shooting: Multiple people were killed and over 20 got injured in a deadly attack on Saturday in EI Paso mall.

Texas Shooting: Several people were shot dead on Saturday when some unidentified assaliants started shooting at a shopping center in El Paso, Texas, said reports. A heavy firing is underway and police is trying eliminate the terrorists.

El Paso Mayor Dee Margo and local police confirmed multiple casualties and killings in the incident.

As per a reports, in CNN, one suspect has been arrested and at least 22 people were injured.

Local hospital spokesperson Victor Guerrero said 11 victims have been admitted to the Del Sol Medical Center.

While, other 11 injureds were taken to the University Medical Center of El Paso, according to spokesman Ryan Mielke.

Reports say Police received the first information of an active shooter at around 10 am (noon ET), 7:30 pm IST. After which, multiple locations were given to the police about the shooter at both a Walmart and the Cielo Vista Mall next door.

Reacting swiftly, agencies like the FBI and the local sheriff’s department officers pulled up their socks to tackel the attack and assist El Paso authorities.

(Operation underway…details awaited…)

