Home > World > Texas State Sen. Angela Paxton Files For Divorce From Ken Paxton After 38 Years Of Marriage On ‘Biblical Grounds’

Texas State Sen. Angela Paxton Files For Divorce From Ken Paxton After 38 Years Of Marriage On ‘Biblical Grounds’

Texas Sen. Angela Paxton filed for divorce from Attorney General Ken Paxton after 38 years, citing “recent discoveries.” She stood by him through legal battles, including his 2023 impeachment. As Ken eyes a 2026 Senate run, the split raises fresh questions about his political future.

Texas state Sen. Angela Paxton, the wife of Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, has filed for divorce
Texas state Sen. Angela Paxton, the wife of Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, has filed for divorce

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: July 11, 2025 03:24:44 IST

Texas state Sen. Angela Paxton, wife of Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton, filed for divorce Thursday, ending their 38-year marriage while Ken launches his U.S. Senate campaign.

Angela Paxton stood by Ken through years of legal turmoil—state and federal investigations, even a state impeachment trial in 2023 that laid bare his extramarital affair.

 Angela Paxton Files For Divorce From Husband Ken Paxton

Just this year, a state securities fraud case against Ken Paxton was tossed after a plea deal requiring restitution and community service. The federal government also dropped its corruption probe. His impeachment trial? He was acquitted on all charges.

Ken Paxton, a staunch supporter of Donald Trump, first took office as Texas attorney general in 2014. Now, he’s got his sights set on unseating longtime Sen. John Cornyn in the 2026 Republican primary.

Angela Paxton: I filed for divorce on biblical grounds

Angela Paxton, who publicly supported Ken all through the impeachment drama, announced her decision on social media, citing “recent discoveries” as the reason for filing. “Today, after 38 years of marriage, I filed for divorce on biblical grounds,” she posted on X.

“I believe marriage is a sacred covenant and I have earnestly pursued reconciliation. But in light of recent discoveries, I do not believe that it honours God or is loving to myself, my children, or Ken to remain in the marriage.”

She added, “I move forward with complete confidence that God is always working everything together for the good of those who love Him and who are called according to His purpose.”

Ken Paxton followed with his statement, requesting prayers and privacy. “After facing the pressures of countless political attacks and public scrutiny, Angela and I have decided to start a new chapter in our lives,” he wrote.

“I could not be any more proud or grateful for the incredible family that God has blessed us with, and I remain committed to supporting our amazing children and grandchildren.”

Their partnership has been central to both of their careers. Angela, once a teacher and counselor, was known for singing campaign songs like “I’m a pistol-packin’ mama, and my husband sues Obama” at events around Texas. When she ran for her own state Senate seat, Ken loaned her $2 million, a move that helped her narrowly win in the Dallas suburbs. Once in office, she backed measures to expand his authority and approved his office’s budget.

Angela attended every day of Ken’s impeachment trial, even during tense moments when a woman was set to testify about an affair with Ken—a relationship at the heart of accusations that he went to extraordinary lengths to help a real estate developer facing an FBI probe. In the end, Angela wasn’t allowed to vote on her husband’s acquittal.

