Around 20 people were killed and 26 others were injured in a mass shooting in Texas city of EI Paso Wallmart. The police have arrested one gun at the attack site. The arrested man has been identified as Patrick Crusius.

At least 20 people were killed and over 20 were injured in a mass shooting in the Texas city of EI Paso shopping center. The incident happened at a Walmart store near the Cielo Vista Mall which is just a few miles away from the US-Mexican border. Reports said police has arrested a 21-year-old man who is said to be the main suspect. The arrested man has been identified as Patrick Crusius, a resident of Dallas city of Allen which is about 650 miles away from the incident site.

The victims have not been identified so far. Reports said the most Mexicans had been killed in the shooting. The attack came just less than a week when a teenage gunman killed three people at the California food festival.

The shopping center is said to be full of customers when the shooter opened fire. Meanwhile, police have said the 21-year-old is the only suspect in the custody.

FACE OF A KILLER #massshooting #texasshooting #ElPaso 21 YR OLD PATRICK CRUSIUS OF DALLAS, TEXAS HAS POSTED ONLINE MANIFESTO OF HATE pic.twitter.com/CaJFpIlwGI — TONYINBHAM (@TT0121) August 3, 2019

The CCTV footage has shown the gunman carrying an AK-47 and opened fire on shoppers while multiple bodies lying on the ground in the store’s parking. The authorities have made an appeal for the blood donations.

#texasshooting |At least 19 people were killed and 40 others were injured after a shooter went on a rampage Saturday at a Walmart in #ElPaso Texas, authorities said. 21-year-old man was taken into custody after police responded to an active shooter scene at the Cielo Vista Mall. pic.twitter.com/0w3mRSMvnK — -🇦🇺🇺🇸🇦🇺- (@Frolencewalters) August 3, 2019

The US media has also shown CCTV images where a man in a dark T-shirt wearing ear protectors and brandishing an assault-style rifle.

Christian terror in El Paso, TX.

More than 20 killed and dozens are injured in Walmart.pic.twitter.com/YJqlSdzXrP#texasshooting — अजय / Ajay /ایجای 🕉️🚩🇮🇳 (@AjayBrahman) August 3, 2019

Walmart has also issued a statement regarding the shooting, y saying that they are in shock over the tragic events at Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso. They said they are praying for the victims, the community & our associates, as well as the first responders.

We're in shock over the tragic events at Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, where store 2201 & club 6502 are located. We’re praying for the victims, the community & our associates, as well as the first responders. We’re working closely with law enforcement & will update as appropriate. — Walmart (@Walmart) August 3, 2019

For all the latest World News, download NewsX App