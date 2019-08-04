At least 20 people were killed and over 20 were injured in a mass shooting in the Texas city of EI Paso shopping center. The incident happened at a Walmart store near the Cielo Vista Mall which is just a few miles away from the US-Mexican border. Reports said police has arrested a 21-year-old man who is said to be the main suspect. The arrested man has been identified as Patrick Crusius, a resident of Dallas city of Allen which is about 650 miles away from the incident site.
The victims have not been identified so far. Reports said the most Mexicans had been killed in the shooting. The attack came just less than a week when a teenage gunman killed three people at the California food festival.
The shopping center is said to be full of customers when the shooter opened fire. Meanwhile, police have said the 21-year-old is the only suspect in the custody.
The CCTV footage has shown the gunman carrying an AK-47 and opened fire on shoppers while multiple bodies lying on the ground in the store’s parking. The authorities have made an appeal for the blood donations.
The US media has also shown CCTV images where a man in a dark T-shirt wearing ear protectors and brandishing an assault-style rifle.
Walmart has also issued a statement regarding the shooting, y saying that they are in shock over the tragic events at Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso. They said they are praying for the victims, the community & our associates, as well as the first responders.