Thaddeus Matthews, Controversial ‘Cussing Pastor’ And Radio Host, Dies At 67

Thaddeus Matthews, the outspoken Memphis pastor and radio personality known as the “Cussing Pastor,” has died at the age of 67. His passing was confirmed by friends, family, and multiple social media posts.

Matthews gained national attention for his profanity-laced sermons and blunt, often controversial approach to preaching. His unfiltered style resulted in viral moments, including a feature on the comedy show Tosh.0. His catchphrase-laden video, “I don’t give a s*** Saturday,” was even sampled on the song “Situations” by rapper Freddie Gibbs and producer Madlib.

Beyond his unconventional preaching style, Matthews was a polarizing figure in Memphis’ religious and political circles. His career was marked by legal troubles, including a 2012 charge for posting child pornography on Facebook. He later pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence, arguing that he shared the image in an effort to identify the victim. Matthews avoided jail time and was sentenced to probation.

The controversial unapologetic cussing pastor Thaddeus Matthews has died at age 67. His wife confirmed his passing via Facebook. “No more sickness and no more worries. You said you were tired and wanted to rest. On today at 2:25pm, you transitioned peacefully surrounded by… pic.twitter.com/OkTHpUQPxG — TeaWithTia (@RealTeaWithTia) February 24, 2025

In 2016, he faced harassment charges, and in 2022, he was arrested again for allegedly violating a protection order and Tennessee’s “revenge porn” law. Despite these controversies, Matthews remained a prominent voice in local politics. He regularly discussed political affairs on his radio show, sometimes blending news with gossip. In 2019, LGBTQ advocacy groups condemned him for homophobic remarks about an openly gay city council candidate.

The cussing pastor Thaddeus Matthews has passed away due to an undisclosed illness pic.twitter.com/d3KUyu8IJz — ҒβΔ GΩDDΣSS✨ΔΠDRΣΔ (@FBAGoddess444) February 24, 2025

Matthews’ influence extended into political endorsements. During his 2022 legal battle, then-Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich appeared on his show. While Matthews refrained from using profanity during her appearance, he later endorsed her re-election campaign. Weirich ultimately lost the race to current DA Steve Mulroy.

In recent weeks, posts on Matthews’ personal Facebook page indicated that he had been hospitalized multiple times. His cause of death has not been publicly disclosed. As news of his passing spreads, reactions from the Memphis community and beyond reflect the complicated legacy of a man who built a career on controversy and unapologetic candor.

