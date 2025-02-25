Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • World»
  • Thaddeus Matthews, Controversial ‘Cussing Pastor’ And Radio Host, Dies At 67

Thaddeus Matthews, Controversial ‘Cussing Pastor’ And Radio Host, Dies At 67

In 2016, he faced harassment charges, and in 2022, he was arrested again for allegedly violating a protection order and Tennessee’s “revenge porn” law.

Thaddeus Matthews, Controversial ‘Cussing Pastor’ And Radio Host, Dies At 67

Thaddeus Matthews


Thaddeus Matthews, the outspoken Memphis pastor and radio personality known as the “Cussing Pastor,” has died at the age of 67. His passing was confirmed by friends, family, and multiple social media posts.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Matthews gained national attention for his profanity-laced sermons and blunt, often controversial approach to preaching. His unfiltered style resulted in viral moments, including a feature on the comedy show Tosh.0. His catchphrase-laden video, “I don’t give a s*** Saturday,” was even sampled on the song “Situations” by rapper Freddie Gibbs and producer Madlib.

Beyond his unconventional preaching style, Matthews was a polarizing figure in Memphis’ religious and political circles. His career was marked by legal troubles, including a 2012 charge for posting child pornography on Facebook. He later pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence, arguing that he shared the image in an effort to identify the victim. Matthews avoided jail time and was sentenced to probation.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In 2016, he faced harassment charges, and in 2022, he was arrested again for allegedly violating a protection order and Tennessee’s “revenge porn” law. Despite these controversies, Matthews remained a prominent voice in local politics. He regularly discussed political affairs on his radio show, sometimes blending news with gossip. In 2019, LGBTQ advocacy groups condemned him for homophobic remarks about an openly gay city council candidate.

Matthews’ influence extended into political endorsements. During his 2022 legal battle, then-Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich appeared on his show. While Matthews refrained from using profanity during her appearance, he later endorsed her re-election campaign. Weirich ultimately lost the race to current DA Steve Mulroy.

In recent weeks, posts on Matthews’ personal Facebook page indicated that he had been hospitalized multiple times. His cause of death has not been publicly disclosed. As news of his passing spreads, reactions from the Memphis community and beyond reflect the complicated legacy of a man who built a career on controversy and unapologetic candor.

ALSO READ: Cleveland Guardians Owner Larry Dolan Passes Away At 94

Filed under

Cussing Pastor Thaddeus Matthews

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

The Benefits Of Mindfulness Meditation In Daily Life

The Benefits Of Mindfulness Meditation In Daily Life

Why Is Govinda Living In A Bungalow Separately Right Opposite His Wife? Actor Might Be Heading For A Divorce After 37 Years

Why Is Govinda Living In A Bungalow Separately Right Opposite His Wife? Actor Might Be...

Shocking Weather Updates! Rain Set To Disrupt Australia vs South Africa Clash In ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Shocking Weather Updates! Rain Set To Disrupt Australia vs South Africa Clash In ICC Champions...

Tamil Nadu Government Employees To Protest As Talks With State Fail, Mass Leave On Tuesday

Tamil Nadu Government Employees To Protest As Talks With State Fail, Mass Leave On Tuesday

Alert! Cyclonic Circulation To Bring Heavy Rain To Tamil Nadu From Feb 26—Which Districts Will Be Worst Affected?

Alert! Cyclonic Circulation To Bring Heavy Rain To Tamil Nadu From Feb 26—Which Districts Will...

Entertainment

Why Is Govinda Living In A Bungalow Separately Right Opposite His Wife? Actor Might Be Heading For A Divorce After 37 Years

Why Is Govinda Living In A Bungalow Separately Right Opposite His Wife? Actor Might Be

Preity Zinta Calls Out Congress For Spreading ‘Fake News’ That BJP Manages Her Social Media: ‘Shame On You’

Preity Zinta Calls Out Congress For Spreading ‘Fake News’ That BJP Manages Her Social Media:

Watch: Hania Aamir Recreates Iconic ‘Shanti Priya’ Red Carpet Moment’ From Om Shanti Om

Watch: Hania Aamir Recreates Iconic ‘Shanti Priya’ Red Carpet Moment’ From Om Shanti Om

How Did Grammy-Winning Singer Roberta Flack Die? R&B Singer Passes Away At 88

How Did Grammy-Winning Singer Roberta Flack Die? R&B Singer Passes Away At 88

Who Was Roberta Flack’s Husband? Soul And R&B Icon Dies At 88

Who Was Roberta Flack’s Husband? Soul And R&B Icon Dies At 88

Lifestyle

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine