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Home > World News > Thai Buddhist Monk Caught on Tape Indulging in sexual Act with Female Accomplice, Siphoning off $3 Million

Thai Buddhist Monk Caught on Tape Indulging in sexual Act with Female Accomplice, Siphoning off $3 Million

A Thai abbot in Ayutthaya has been arrested with a female aide over alleged embezzlement of 100 million baht. CCTV footage reportedly triggered further scrutiny into the monk’s conduct and finances.

Thai Buddhist Monk Caught on Tape Indulging in sexual Act with Female Accomplice, Siphoning off $3 Million

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Fri 2026-09-11 16:44 IST

A Buddhist abbot was arrested in Thailand’s Ayutthaya on September 10, 2026. He was charged with misusing 100 million baht in temple funds along with her female aide. As per reports, police arrested Phra Vajirayan, the abbot of Wat Phutthaisawan, an ancient royal monastery in Ayutthaya’s Muang district. 

The money embezzlement is not the only matter; this case also involves CCTV footage where the monk could be seen in sexual acts with a female aide inside his quarters. As per reports, the footage was reportedly shared with the authorities by a former follower who mentioned that they could not tolerate his behaviour anymore.
 

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How Did The Temple Funds Go Missing?

Police allege that the abbot misappropriated temple money and transferred funds to his female aide, Punyavee Rungrueang, 47. Investigators said the money may have been moved through accounts held under other people’s names to conceal its source.

Authorities also alleged that the monk issued more than 20 unauthorised donation receipts in the temple’s name over a period of more than two years. The alleged losses were estimated at about 100 million baht, or around S$3.8 million. A covert investigation was carried out before the arrests. Police said they found evidence supporting the allegations.

Punyavee was arrested for allegedly aiding a state official in illegal activities. Police also noted that tens of millions of baht had moved through her bank accounts each year.

Gold, Cash And Documents Seized

Police searched Punyavee’s home in Pathum Thani, located between Bangkok and Ayutthaya. Investigators seized 35 gold amulets, gold bars and jewellery weighing a combined 1.36kg. The items were estimated to be worth around 6.04 million baht. Police also recovered 3.6 million baht in cash.

Other seized items included three mobile phones, land and bank documents, investment records and sale receipts. Investigators believe more people could be linked to the alleged financial activities. The Bangkok Post reported that two or three other individuals and more than one woman may have been involved.

Monk Defrocked After Arrest

Phra Vajirayan was appointed abbot of the temple in 2022. He had gained attention for creating popular Buddhist amulets, including the “Nuea Duang” coin.

Following his arrest, he was taken to the temple’s ordination hall for a defrocking ceremony. He changed into white robes and returned to his former name, Atichote Thammavaro. He was later taken into police custody and transferred to Thailand’s Central Investigation Bureau for further questioning. A lay administrator of the temple was also questioned, but he refused to comment.

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Thai Buddhist Monk Caught on Tape Indulging in sexual Act with Female Accomplice, Siphoning off $3 Million
Tags: Ayutthaya temple scandaltemple funds embezzlementThai abbot arrestedThai monk arrestedWat Phutthaisawan

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Thai Buddhist Monk Caught on Tape Indulging in sexual Act with Female Accomplice, Siphoning off $3 Million

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Thai Buddhist Monk Caught on Tape Indulging in sexual Act with Female Accomplice, Siphoning off $3 Million
Thai Buddhist Monk Caught on Tape Indulging in sexual Act with Female Accomplice, Siphoning off $3 Million
Thai Buddhist Monk Caught on Tape Indulging in sexual Act with Female Accomplice, Siphoning off $3 Million
Thai Buddhist Monk Caught on Tape Indulging in sexual Act with Female Accomplice, Siphoning off $3 Million

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