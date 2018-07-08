The group of 12 young boys and their 25-year-old coach is stranded inside the Tham Luang cave since June 23, 2018. All the boys and the coach are alive, however, a Navy SEAL rescue diver lost his life while trying to save the group.

The entire world has their eyes fixed on the tireless rescue operations that are currently underway in Tham Luang cave in Thailand where a junior football team of 12 boys led by a young coach is trapped. In the latest development, at least 6 boys are reported to have been rescued while the rest still fight for their lives in the flooded cave. An elite Navy SEAL rescue diver has lost his life in the rescue operations.

What really happened?

On June 23, 2018, a junior football team – Wild Boars – decided to explore the Tham Luang cave located in Thailand’s Chian Rai Province. The junior team comprised of 12 boys aged between 11 and 16 years while their coach, who was leading the expedition, is just 25-year-old.

The cave is a karstic cave complex under the Doi Nang Non mountain range that lies on the border between Thailand and Myanmar.

The expedition started normally but things took a wrong turn when the group reportedly got stranded in the dark tunnels by a sudden inflow of water into the caves from the heavy rain.

First report on the group

An official from the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation found the unclaimed belongings of the group at the cave entrance and alerted the local authorities that the group has got stranded in the caves.

