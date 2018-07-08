Thai authorities on Sunday said that they would begin the rescue operation of extracting a young team of soccer players along with their coach, who is currently trapped in a flooded cave in Thailand. The young soccer team along with their coach have been trapped in the huge cave since June 23.

The Thai authorities on Sunday, July 5, said they will begin a long process of extracting a group of boys and their soccer after 2 weeks of being trapped in a flooded cave in Thailand. Our readiness is at the highest today. Today is D-day,” said Chiang Rai’s governor, Narongsak Osotthanakorn. According to officials, drivers were assigned at 10:00 am and the rescue operation will commence as soon as possible.

An international contingent of 13 specialist divers and 5 Thai Navy Seals went down into the water network of the underground tunnel, which is below the Mae Sai mountains, reported CNN.

However, it remains unclear how is the process going to take place, according to a report published by BBC, the group will have a mixture of walking, wading, climbing and diving. in order to get back.

