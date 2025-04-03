Home
Thursday, April 3, 2025
Live Tv
Thai PM Presents PM Modi With ‘The World Tipitaka’, Highlighting India’s Rich Religious Heritage

During his visit to Thailand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi witnessed a presentation of Ramakien, Thailand’s national epic, which is deeply influenced by the Indian Ramayana.

Thai PM Presents PM Modi With ‘The World Tipitaka’, Highlighting India’s Rich Religious Heritage

Thai PM Presents PM Modi with 'The World Tipitaka', Highlighting India's Rich Religious Heritage


During his visit to Thailand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi witnessed a presentation of Ramakien, Thailand’s national epic, which is deeply influenced by the Indian Ramayana. This cultural spectacle underscores the deep-rooted connection between India and Thailand in terms of religious and literary traditions.

Showcasing India’s Spiritual Influence Across the World

Wherever PM Modi travels, India’s rich spiritual heritage follows. His international visits have become platforms to highlight the nation’s cultural traditions.

In March 2025, while visiting Mauritius, he offered holy water from Triveni Sangam at Ganga Talao, symbolizing the deep spiritual ties between the two nations.

In December 2024, during his Kuwait visit, PM Modi met two Kuwaiti nationals renowned for translating and publishing Arabic versions of the Mahabharata and Ramayana.

November 2024 saw PM Modi in Brazil, where he was welcomed with the chanting of mantras. During the same visit, he also witnessed a Ramayana enactment in Rio de Janeiro.

That same month, in Guyana, he was greeted with soulful Ram Bhajans and Vedic chants performed by children.

His October 2024 visit to Russia featured Russian nationals singing Krishna Bhajans to welcome him in Kazan.

Similarly, in Laos, PM Modi was greeted with Gayatri Mantra chants and enjoyed a mesmerizing performance of the Lao Ramayana.

In 2021, during his visit to Italy, members of the Indian community in Rome chanted Shiva Mantras in his presence, further highlighting India’s cultural footprint worldwide.

A Significant Gesture in Spiritual Diplomacy

In a noteworthy moment of cultural and spiritual diplomacy, Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra presented PM Modi with The World Tipitaka: Sajjhaya Phonetic Edition.

The Tipitaka (in Pali) or Tripitaka (in Sanskrit) is a revered collection of Lord Buddha’s teachings, comprising 108 volumes and serving as the principal Buddhist scripture.

The edition gifted to PM Modi is a carefully crafted version written in both Pali and Thai scripts, ensuring precise pronunciation of over nine million syllables.

Originally published in 2016 as part of the World Tipitaka Project, this edition was a tribute to the 70-year reign of King Bhumibol Adulyadej (Rama IX) and Queen Sirikit.

This gesture reaffirms India’s spiritual leadership and its deep-rooted ties with Buddhist nations, further solidifying its influence on the global stage.

ALSO READ: Waqf Amendment Bill: Kiren Rijiju Seeks Rajya Sabha's Nod Amidst Opposition's 'Anti-Muslim' Claims

 

