Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, March 31, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Thai Watchdog Flagged Irregularities in Construction of Collapsed Bangkok Skyscraper: Report

Thai Watchdog Flagged Irregularities in Construction of Collapsed Bangkok Skyscraper: Report

An anti-corruption watchdog had raised concerns over irregularities in the construction of a Bangkok skyscraper that collapsed during a 7.7 magnitude earthquake last week.

Thai Watchdog Flagged Irregularities in Construction of Collapsed Bangkok Skyscraper: Report

An anti-corruption watchdog had raised concerns over irregularities in the construction of a Bangkok skyscraper that collapsed during a 7.7 magnitude earthquake last week. (Reuters photos)


An anti-corruption watchdog had raised concerns over irregularities in the construction of a Bangkok skyscraper that collapsed during a 7.7 magnitude earthquake last week, killing at least 11 people, Reuters reported on Sunday, quoting the head of the organisation. The tragedy has raised questions about construction delays, safety standards, and the use of subpar materials in the building’s development.

The building, an unfinished 30-storey tower for the State Audit Office of Thailand, was still under construction when it crumbled during the earthquake, which struck central Myanmar on Friday and was felt across neighbouring countries. Rescuers are still searching for over 70 individuals feared trapped under the debris of the structure, which was the only building in Bangkok to completely collapse during the seismic event.

Concerns Raised Over Delays and Safety Standards

Mana Nimitmongkol, president of the Anti-Corruption Organisation of Thailand, told Reuters that his group had flagged issues with the tower’s construction during their site visits, including worker shortages, delays, and potential corner-cutting. Mana said that the number of workers on-site at times was significantly lower than required, which contributed to delays in the construction schedule.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The construction delay was so severe that the audit office had threatened to cancel the contract with the construction companies in January, Mana reportedly said, adding that there was concern about a rush to complete the project towards the end, which may have compromised the quality of the work.

According to the report, the tower was originally slated for completion by 2026 but was “only 30% completed” when it collapsed. The building was being constructed by a joint venture between Italian Thai Development PCL (ITD) and China Railway Group’s local subsidiary, China Railway Number 10 (Thailand) Ltd.

Investigation into Causes of Collapse

Meanwhile, Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has ordered government agencies to investigate the root causes of the tragedy within one week. The Thai government is reportedly examining several factors, including the construction plan, the materials used, and whether any unsafe actions were taken during the building process.

Suggesting that one of the key areas of concern has been the use of potentially substandard steel, Thai Industry Minister Akanat Promphan told Reuters that his team was collecting samples from the rubble to test the material. Preliminary results are expected by Monday afternoon. Akanat also noted that the ministry had been cracking down on sub-standard steel manufacturers in recent months, closing down seven factories and seizing assets worth approximately 360 million baht ($10 million).

The minister also reportedly raised concerns that some of the steel used in construction might have been sourced from older factories with outdated equipment relocated from China, leading to lower-quality materials.

“Many of these factories used an old production process and equipment relocated from China,” Reuters quoted Akanat as saying. “This has led to sub-standard steel.”

Suspicion of Poor Planning and Unsafe Materials

The collapse has raised alarms among experts who are assisting the Thai government in surveying buildings across Bangkok for earthquake damage. Anek Siripanichgorn, a board member of the Council of Engineers Thailand, told the news agency it was unusual for no other buildings to suffer similar damage during the quake. “It is strange that no other buildings suffered like this,” Anek reportedly said, noting that even other tall buildings under construction in the area remained intact.

While the official investigation continues, experts suspect that a combination of poor planning and the use of unsafe materials could have contributed to the building’s collapse.

ALSO READ: Earthquake Has ‘Overwhelmed Healthcare Facilities’ In Myanmar, At Least 3 Hospitals Destroyed: WHO

Filed under

Anti-Corruption Organisation of Thailand Collapsed Bangkok Skyscraper earthquake damage in Bangkok Myanmar earthquake damage Thai Industry Minister Akanat Promphan

An anti-corruption watchd

Thai Watchdog Flagged Irregularities in Construction of Collapsed Bangkok Skyscraper: Report
newsx

Caught On Cam: Eid Celebration Ends In Tragedy, Delhi Toddler Dies Under Car Driven By...
Israeli PM Benjamin Netan

Israel Proposes Hostage Deal As Military Operations Intensify in Gaza
Iran's Supreme Leader Aya

Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei Warns US of ‘Strong Blow’ After Trump’s ‘Bombing’ Remark
newsx

Who Is Nidhi Tewari? Know About the IFS Officer Appointed As PM Modi’s Private Secretary
newsx

Djokovic Defeated, Lawson Left Out, Barca Unbeatable!
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Caught On Cam: Eid Celebration Ends In Tragedy, Delhi Toddler Dies Under Car Driven By 15-Year-Old

Caught On Cam: Eid Celebration Ends In Tragedy, Delhi Toddler Dies Under Car Driven By...

Israel Proposes Hostage Deal As Military Operations Intensify in Gaza

Israel Proposes Hostage Deal As Military Operations Intensify in Gaza

Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei Warns US of ‘Strong Blow’ After Trump’s ‘Bombing’ Remark

Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei Warns US of ‘Strong Blow’ After Trump’s ‘Bombing’ Remark

Who Is Nidhi Tewari? Know About the IFS Officer Appointed As PM Modi’s Private Secretary

Who Is Nidhi Tewari? Know About the IFS Officer Appointed As PM Modi’s Private Secretary

Djokovic Defeated, Lawson Left Out, Barca Unbeatable!

Djokovic Defeated, Lawson Left Out, Barca Unbeatable!

Entertainment

First Look Of Karthi’s ‘Sardar 2’ Unveiled – SJ Suryah Introduced As The Ruthless ‘Black Dagger’

First Look Of Karthi’s ‘Sardar 2’ Unveiled – SJ Suryah Introduced As The Ruthless ‘Black

Below Average: Taran Adarsh Recalls Salman Khan’s Top 5 Movies, Sikandar Fails To Land

Below Average: Taran Adarsh Recalls Salman Khan’s Top 5 Movies, Sikandar Fails To Land

Movie Watchers Troll Salman Khan’s Latest Move Sikandar, Calls It A ‘Disaster’

Movie Watchers Troll Salman Khan’s Latest Move Sikandar, Calls It A ‘Disaster’

‘You Gotta Drink Snake Sperm’, Here Is Jessica Simpson’s Shocking Vocal Tip

‘You Gotta Drink Snake Sperm’, Here Is Jessica Simpson’s Shocking Vocal Tip

Sydney Sweeney Spotted with Co-Star Glen Powell at His Sister’s Wedding Amid Split Rumours With Fiancé

Sydney Sweeney Spotted with Co-Star Glen Powell at His Sister’s Wedding Amid Split Rumours With

Lifestyle

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture And Heritage

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture

Made It To That Goa Trip! But Did You Know This About Goa’s History?

Made It To That Goa Trip! But Did You Know This About Goa’s History?

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok That Will Not Take Up Your Entire Day

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok