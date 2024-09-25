Thailand Becomes Third Asian Nation To Recognize Same-Sex Marriage

Thailand has officially embraced marriage equality, with the landmark bill allowing same-sex couples to legally wed being published in the Royal Gazette.

Thailand has officially embraced marriage equality, with the landmark bill allowing same-sex couples to legally wed being published in the Royal Gazette. Following the endorsement of King Maha Vajiralongkorn, the law will take effect in 120 days, enabling LGBTQ couples to register their marriages starting in January 2025. This positions Thailand as the third Asian country, after Taiwan and Nepal, to recognize same-sex marriage.

Legislative Journey and Government Support

The marriage equality bill gained significant momentum in the Thai Parliament, passing through both the House of Representatives and the Senate in April and June, respectively. Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra celebrated the historic decision on social media, proclaiming, “Congratulations to everyone’s love,” and using the hashtag #LoveWins.

READ MORE: US $123 Million Grant To Chips Maker Polar Semiconductor

Cultural Context and Challenges Ahead

Despite its reputation for acceptance, Thai society has historically maintained conservative values, posing challenges for LGBTQ rights advocates. Discrimination against the LGBTQ community remains prevalent in daily life, making the passage of this bill a significant milestone after decades of struggle.

Bangkok Deputy Governor Sanon Wangsrangboon assured the public that city officials would be ready to facilitate marriage registrations promptly after the law’s enactment.

Changes to Legal Language and Future Plans

The new legislation amends the Civil and Commercial Code, replacing gender-specific terms such as “men and women” with gender-neutral language like “individual.” The government, led by the Pheu Thai party, has made marriage equality a key objective, actively participating in events such as the annual Bangkok Pride parade.

Organizers of Bangkok Pride have announced plans to host a wedding event for couples eager to register their marriages on the first day the law becomes effective, marking a celebratory start to a new chapter in Thailand’s commitment to equality.

(INCLUDES INPUTS FROM ONLINE SOURCES)

ALSO READ: Poll Shows Harris Gaining Momentum As Election Date Approaches