After going missing for nine days, 12 boys under the age of 16 and their football coach have been rescued by British divers on Monday. The whole junior football team was trapped deep inside the cave after a heavy monsoon rainfall that flooded the cave.

The 12 missing boys and their 25-year-old soccer coach were found alive by British divers in a cave in Thailand. The group of young football players had gone missing for nine days since June 23, 2018 and were trapped in the cave due to the heavy monsoon rainwater entering the cave. It is a miracle that they could be extricated from the complex underground system and return alive.

According to reports, the British team of four divers had joined the army rescue workers last week as they searched the pitch black of the vast Tham Luang cave network in northern part of Thailand. All the rescued boys, who are members of the Wild Boar soccer team are aged between 11 and 16 years. They were discovered by the divers late on Monday, July 2, 2018.

A videotape was also released where the British divers find the boys and are seen asking questions to the boys. In the tape, the boys were heard being questioned How many of you? after which they replied, 13. The British divers encouraged them and said that more people were coming to rescue them, from the cave. Medical supplies and food including high-calorie gels and paracetamol were arranged by the government, which reached the Wild Boar soccer team on Tuesday.

Hooyah…..ทีมหมูป่าพบเยาวชนทีมหมูป่าบริเวณหาดทรายห่างจาก Pattaya beach 200 เมตร โดยนักดำน้ำหน่วยซีลดำน้ำวางไลน์เชือกนำทาง ร่วมกับนักดำน้ำจากประเทศอังกฤษ ระยะทางจากห้องโถง 3 ยาว 1,900 เมตร เมื่อเวลา 21.38 น. คืนวันที่ 2 กรกฎาคม 2561#ThainavySEAL Posted by Thai NavySEAL on Monday, 2 July 2018

