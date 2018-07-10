Thai cave rescue day 3 LIVE updates: The rescue operation in Thailand's Tham Luang caves will resume on Tuesday to rescue the remaining 4 boys along with the coach. As per reports, the soccer team members and coach have been trapped in the Tham Luang Cave since June 23. The Thai authorities rescued 8 out of 13 and the rescue operation will be continued to save the remaining 5 people.

The Thailand rescuers will continue the rescue mission on Tuesday, July 10, to save 5 more people who are trapped in the Tham Luang Cave. The first 2 days of the rescue operation to save 12boys and coach of a Thai school football team has been successful so far. The rescue team has managed to evacuate 8 people of the Tham Luang Cave. As per reports, the coach and 4 more boys are still stuck in the cave.

The Thailand authorities brought out 4 boys on Sunday and 4 on Monday, after yesterday’s operation, the total number of evacuees reached 8 out of 13, who were trapped in the cave of Thailand.

As per reports, the soccer team was trapped in the Tham Luang Cave since June 23 after the massive floods hit the area. Briefing the reporters, Chiang Rai Governor Narongsak Osotthanakorn said that every possible effort is being made to rescue boys and coach. Thai authorities are dealing the situation with full preparation and plan.

According to reports, the rescuers have to travel about two-and-a-half miles through deep water and steep climbs. The evacuated boys are admitted to the hospital and are under observation for 48 hours.

Here are the LIVE updates of Thailand cave rescue day 3:

7:00am|

Picture taken just now at the #Thamluangcave site where Thai PM Prayut Chan-ocha is meeting with Thai NavySEALS army medics rescue at end of big day where four more young footballers rescued tonight bringing total number of boys evacuated since Sunday to EIGHT. Five left inside pic.twitter.com/QEdWBEmbBy — amanda hodge (@hodgeamanda) July 9, 2018

Retweeted #Thinker 🌀 (@areta): The silver lining of many disasters is that they remind us of the powerful human will to live and the will to help risking your own life. Watch British divers prepare for the #ThaiCaveRescue now underway pic.twitter.com/AON5yyALui — ♥ Sasha C. Airesse ♥ (@SashaCAiresse) July 8, 2018

For all the latest World News, download NewsX App

Read More