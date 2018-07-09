Thailand cave rescue LIVE updates: The Thai authorities on Sunday rescued four schoolboys from the Tham Luang caves, but search operation is still ongoing as eight boys and their coach are still trapped inside the caves. The rescued boys have been admitted to a hospital in Chiang Rai city. 13 foreign divers and five Thai Navy Seals were involved in the rescue operation. As a precautionary measure, the local authorities have asked media persons to vacate the area.

Thailand authorities on Sunday confirmed that 4 out of the 13 people stuck in the Tham Luang cave have been rescued so far and the rescue operations for the day have been called off. The next phase of the operations will commence after 10-20 hours. The people rescued so far are the young boys of the local junior football team while the rest of the team and the 25-year-old coach are still stranded inside the cave.

According to reports, a group of 13 foreign and 5 Thai divers are carrying out the rescue operations along with the assistance of some 30 personnel. United States Pacific Command and British cave diving rescue experts Richard Stanton, John Volanthen, and Robert Harper are also helping the local authorities in saving the trapped group.

The rescue operations have been stopped because the air tanks and supplies along the rescue route will be replaced as the new team of divers cannot continue with the existing resources. To replenish the resources and equipment, the local authorities have given a time frame of 10 to 20 hours to start the operation again.

During the preliminary phase of rescue operations, a former Thailand Navy diver lost his life during the rescue operation as his oxygen supply depleted while he was making his way back to the base from the trapped group. He lost consciousness under the water and has been the only reported casualty from the rescue operations so far.

Earlier on June 23, a local junior football team, comprising of 12 boys aged between 11 and 16, led by a 25-year-old coach got trapped in the Tham Luang cave in Thailand. The group had gone on an expedition into the caves but a sudden heavy rainfall and inflow of water into the tunnels trapped them inside the caves.

