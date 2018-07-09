Thailand cave rescue LIVE updates: Students of Multilingual school are expected to hold a press conference for fellow classmates. On Sunday, 4 out of 13 were rescued by the Thai authorities and were taken to the nearest city hospital in Chiang Rai.

4 out of the 13 boys of the Thai junior football team were rescued from the flooded Tham Luang cave in Thailand on Sunday in which they have been trapped since June 23. The rescue operation is underway as 9 of the boys are still trapped. On their earlier rescue mission As per sources, divers are expected to resume the mission by today, July 9.

Here are the LIVE updates of Thai cave rescue operation on day 2:

Thailand cave rescue LIVE updates day 2: According to a report in NDTV, there is a possibility that the heavy rainfall can flood the cave complex in mountainous northern Thailand, which has been also emerged as one of the enemies of the operation.

11:20am: Korean teacher Thongyaud Kejorn at Mae Sai Prasitsart school on Monday said that the rescued boys don’t have to follow the normal school schedules and they can also skip the examination for next week.

10:35am: Thailand cave rescue resumes.

#Thailand: Visuals of the operation to rescue members of the Wild Boar football team stuck at the flooded Tham Luang cave in Chiang Rai, yesterday. 6 members of the team were rescued yesterday, operation to rescue the remaining members has resumed today. pic.twitter.com/vg40NCkCyB — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2018

9:58am: Students and teachers at Mae Sai Prasitsart School make preparation for the boys

Six students from Mae Sai Prasitsart School are trapped in the cave. The fellow classmates and teachers from the same school have described to the press the preparations they have made for the boys. The school authorities have been receiving guidance from mental health professionals.

A photo featuring boys trapped in the cave and the quotes from their conversation with divers, was clicked by a reporter with Deutsche Presse-Agentur.

Learning English with the boys from the cave. Just in case. A sign at Mae Sai Prasitsart School, where six of the boys are students. #dpareporter #Thailand #ThaiCaveRescue pic.twitter.com/wah3jaPA2w — Christoph Sator (@ChristophSator) July 9, 2018

9:35am: Same divers who rescued 4 people on Sunday night are expected to conduct the operation today.

According to Thailand’s interior minister, same divers who rescued 3 students and the coach on Sunday night will conduct the next operation as they are aware of the cave conditions. The interior minister Anupong Paojinda was noted saying that officials are meeting on Monday morning to plan the next stage of the operation in order to rescue the remaining 9 students from the cave. More air canisters will be placed by the divers along the underwater route. Mister further added that the boys rescued are safe but will undergo medical checks.

9:15am: According to Australian foreign minister, boys will come out of the cave in groups of four.

Australian foreign minister Julie Bishop on Monday morning said to a TV interview that she believes the trapped boys will be brought out in groups of four. Apart from the Thai authorities, 19 Australian divers are a part of the dangerous rescue mission.

Elon Musk, CEO SpaceX, have built a submarine to rescue the Thailand kids from the flooded Tham Luang cave.

Simulating maneuvering through a narrow passage pic.twitter.com/2z01Ut3vxJ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 9, 2018

Testing underwater in LA pool pic.twitter.com/CDO2mtjP2D — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 8, 2018

9:00am: 3 students and their coach were rescued on Sunday night

As per the reports, one of the four people rescued last night was the 25-year-old coach Ekapol Chanthawong. He was removed from the cave first because he was unwell as he gave all the food to boys.

To answer Q many are asking– it is not confirmed that one of those released from cave y'day was coach Ekk. At one point in y'day press conference, acc to our translation, the leader of the operation referred to "four kids" being removed. We hope to clarify soon #thamluangcave https://t.co/RAJmFry0We — michael safi (@safimichael) July 9, 2018

8:30am: Students of Multilingual school are expected to hold a press conference.

now we’re at the multilingual school that half of the boys attend, about to hear from staff and classmates. pic.twitter.com/hY8SFD1Xpb — Jacob Goldberg (@yayqe) July 9, 2018

