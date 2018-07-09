A former Thailand navy diver lost his life during the rescue operation to save the lives of 12 boys belonging to a soccer team and their head coach, who have trapped inside Tham Luang cave in Thailand for the past 15 days (June 23). The former navy officer Saman Gunan was delivering oxygen cylinders when he fell unconscious while coming out of the cave.

A former Thailand navy diver Saman Gunan, who was part of the rescue team to save 12 boys and their coach trapped in a cave, lost his life during the operation. Former Thailand navy officer Saman Gunan was on the duty to deliver oxygen tanks, lost consciousness while he was coming out of the Tham Luang cave. The officer was part of one of the 13 rescue teams which have been assigned to save 12 boys and their head coach, trapped in Tham Luang cave from past 15 days (June 23) after flood water hit the region. Reports say that so far a total of 4 boys have been rescued and admitted to a local army hospital. The rescue operation is expected to resume after 10-20 hours. In the first phase of rescue operation, healthier boys were evacuated first.

Earlier in the day, Chiang Rai’s governor, Narongsak Osotthanakorn while speaking on the rescue mission said that they were prepared for the evacuation process as it was a D-day. The rescue operation began on Sunday and soon lives of 4 out of 12 boys were saved. Earlier there were reports that 6 boys were evacuated from the cave but later it was confirmed that only 4 boys were evacuated. However, current reports say that the next part of the rescue operation will commence after 10-20 hours.

Sanam Gurang. Who lost his life in the rescue of the boys in Thailand. RIP hero. Standown your service is done .#ThailandCaveRescue pic.twitter.com/fYnzMMs3Ua — Jim Stephenson (@stejim95) July 8, 2018

