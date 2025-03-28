Home
Friday, March 28, 2025
  • Thailand Earthquake: Schools Closed, Command Centre Established As PM Returns to Bangkok | What We Know So Far

Thailand Earthquake: Schools Closed, Command Centre Established As PM Returns to Bangkok | What We Know So Far

Thailand has ordered the closure of all schools nationwide following a powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck neighbouring Myanmar.

Thailand has ordered the closure of all schools nationwide following a powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck neighbouring Myanmar on Friday, sending shockwaves across the country and causing significant damage, including the collapse of buildings in the capital city, Bangkok. Here is what we know so far:

Schools Closed Nationwide

In the aftermath of the tremor, the Ministry of Education issued an immediate directive for the closure of schools across the country, CNN reported. Speaking to the press, Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai described the natural disaster as “unprecedented in 100 years” for Thailand. The ministry further instructed all students to return home as the government continued to assess the scale of the damage caused by the earthquake.

High-Rise Buildings Collapse in Bangkok

The earthquake caused widespread structural damage in Bangkok, particularly to high-rise buildings, which dominate the city’s skyline. Authorities urged people living in these buildings to evacuate immediately as they began damage assessment. Many buildings in the city have been damaged, though the full extent is still being evaluated.

At least three people were confirmed dead following the tremors, Bangkok’s governor, Chadchart Sittipunt said, according to the Guardian. Meanwhile, rescue teams were working to free 81 people who were still trapped under the rubble of a collapsed building.

Immediate Response Measures

Bangkok’s governor Sittipunt, has ordered the immediate establishment of an earthquake response command center, which will coordinate efforts across all districts and hospitals to assess the damage and direct relief efforts.

According to reports, police have also been deployed to help evacuate people from unsafe buildings, while traffic management has also been put in place to prevent further chaos. Residents were also advised to stay away from high-rise buildings until inspections are complete.

Prime Minister’s Return to Bangkok

Thailand’s Prime Minister, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who was in Phuket at the time of the earthquake, is cutting her visit short and will return to Bangkok, CNN reported. Shinawatra is expected to arrive in the capital around 5 p.m. local time, where an emergency meeting is expected to take place to discuss the ongoing response efforts.

The full scale of the earthquake’s impact on Bangkok and other areas of Thailand is still being assessed. Many high-rise buildings in the capital were reported damaged, and inspections were underway. Authorities urged people to exercise caution in the anticipation of possible aftershocks.

Filed under

Bangkok’s governor Chadchart Sittipunt earthquake in Thailand Paetongtarn Shinawatra Thailand earthquake

