In a first in the Southeast Asian countries, Thailand on Tuesday allowed the use of cannabis also known as marijuana and kratom plants, a local plant used for as a stimulant and painkiller, for medicinal use. The law was passed unanimously at the Thai National Legislative Assembly by a vote of 166-0 with 13 abstentions.

Now with this law, production, import, possession and use of marijuana and Kratom products for medical purposes have been legalised. However, producers and researchers will still need a license to handle the drugs while the common people will require prescriptions.

The bill highlights that recent studies have found marijuana extract to have medicinal benefits, with many countries in the world easing their law by enacting legal amendments to allow their citizens to legally use kratom and marijuana for medicinal or recreational purposes.

Though many countries have eased up law to use cannabis for medicinal purposes, Canada, Uruguay and South Africa are the only 3 countries where the use of recreational cannabis is legal.

As for India, under Section 20 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, cultivation, possession, use, sale/purchase, import/export, transportation and warehousing of cannabis is prohibited.

