Tesla CEO Elon Musk has shared the videos and photos of a tiny submarine that could help in rescuing the remaining children stuck in a cave in Thailand since June 23. As per the latest update, 5 boys are out, 7 are still remaining with their soccer coach in the flooded cave in northern Thailand. According to reports, the boys rescued on Sunday are in good health and recovering in hospital.

In the videos shared by the tech giant, the metallic pod can be seen being tested underwater in a swimming pool in Los Angeles.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has tweeted the videos and photos of a child-sized submarine that could help in rescuing the remaining children stuck in a cave in Thailand since June 23. Along with the tiny submarine, inflatable tube and airlocks are also being chipped in to carry out the rescue operations. The child-sized submarine is light enough to be carried by 2 divers and small enough to get through narrow gaps, and, according to Musk, is “extremely robust.”

In the videos shared by the tech giant, the metallic pod can be seen being tested underwater in a swimming pool in Los Angeles. In his tweet, Musk said that he is constantly in touch with the cave experts in Thailand on the escape pod that might be safe enough to try.

Simulating maneuvering through a narrow passage pic.twitter.com/2z01Ut3vxJ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 9, 2018

Musk said, “Primary path is basically a tiny, kid-size submarine using the liquid oxygen transfer tube of Falcon rocket as hull. Light enough to be carried by 2 divers, small enough to get through narrow gaps. Extremely robust.”

As per the latest update, 5 boys are out, 7 are still remaining with their soccer coach in the flooded cave in northern Thailand. According to reports, the boys rescued on Sunday are in good health and recovering in hospital.

The operation was suspended by the mission chief on Sunday night to replenish oxygen supplies and make new preparations, which he said would take around 10 hours.

Authorities have said the mission could take 3 to 4 days to complete. The head of the rescue mission Narongsak Osottanakorn, said last week they would bring the fittest people in the group out first.

As per reports, divers had to hold the boys close to their bodies to bring them out and each had to wear an oxygen mask to enable normal breathing. Heavy rains lashed Thailand`s northern Chiang Rai province on Sunday, increasing the risks in what is being called a ‘war with water and time’ to save the boys.

For all the latest World News, download NewsX App

Read More