Thailand Sees Sharp COVID-19 Surge in 2025, Over 4.76 Lakh Cases Reported So Far

As of mid-June 2025, Thailand is witnessing a sharp resurgence in COVID-19 infections. Between June 8 and 14, the country reported 76,161 new cases and 40 deaths, bringing the total number of infections for 2025 to 476,584 cases and 154 deaths. The capital, Bangkok, recorded the highest number of infections with 17,945 new cases, followed by Chon Buri, Nakhon Ratchasima, Chiang Mai, and Rayong.

Vulnerable Age Groups and Hospitalisation

Data from the Department of Disease Control reveals that the virus is affecting a wide age range, with the 60+ age group logging 14,757 cases, followed closely by individuals aged 30–39 (14,561 cases) and 20–29 (13,889 cases).

Out of the latest infections, 72,166 patients required hospitalization, while 3,995 were treated as outpatients.

Seasonal Factors and Virus Variants

Health experts attribute the spike in cases to the monsoon season, which typically sees a rise in respiratory infections like COVID-19 and influenza.

The current surge is also linked to the spread of newer variants such as JN.1, which have caused similar spikes in other Southeast Asian countries like Singapore and Hong Kong.

Government Guidelines and Public Advice

Thailand’s public health authorities have urged citizens and tourists to wear masks in crowded areas, maintain hygiene, and get booster shots, especially if they are at high risk.

While the situation appears to have peaked in early June, case numbers remain high.

Travel Still Open, But With Caution

Despite the spike in cases, Thailand remains open to international tourists. No new entry restrictions have been announced as of now.

However, the government advises travelers to be cautious, follow all recommended health protocols, and complete their Digital Arrival Card (TDAC) before entering the country.

With over 4.76 lakh cases already reported this year and more than 76,000 in the latest weekly count, Thailand’s COVID-19 situation is serious but manageable.

For those planning to visit, staying updated with local guidelines, wearing masks, and getting vaccinated remain essential steps to travel safely.

