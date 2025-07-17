LIVE TV
Home > Explainer > Explained: What Is The Sex Scandal Involving Buddhist Monks That Has Shaken Thailand?

Explained: What Is The Sex Scandal Involving Buddhist Monks That Has Shaken Thailand?

A sex and blackmail scandal involving Thai monks and a woman has exposed deep issues of money, power and alleged misconduct within Thailand's Buddhist clergy. Police found thousands of explicit videos used to extort millions. The crisis has led to monks' dismissals, royal commands, and government promises of reform amid shaken public trust.

Thailand's Buddhist community is rocked by a sex and blackmail scandal involving senior monks, sparking calls for reform and investigations into corruption. (Image courtesy: X/@Independent)
Thailand's Buddhist community is rocked by a sex and blackmail scandal involving senior monks, sparking calls for reform and investigations into corruption. (Image courtesy: X/@Independent)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Last Updated: July 17, 2025 16:59:29 IST

Thailand’s revered Buddhist institution is in turmoil following a sex scandal that unravelled, allegedly involving several senior monks and a woman accused of blackmail.

A recent string of explosive revelations have rattled the country, raising tough questions about money, power and what some believe is the moral turpitude of the clergy. Here is what we know so far about what has happened, its implications for the monks and what could come next.

How It All Started: The Missing Monk and the Blackmail Allegations

The scandal first came to light after the mysterious disappearance of a respected monk, Phra Thep Wachirapamok, from a temple in central Bangkok. Police investigations led the officials to a woman named Wilawan Emsawat, aka “Ms Golf,” who is suspected of having indulged in intimate relationships with multiple senior monks and subsequently blackmailing them with explicit photos and videos.

Thai police spokesperson Jaroonkiat Pankaew recently told The Guardian that the officials checked her financial trail and found that th case involves many temples. “After we seized her mobile, we found several monks involved, and several clips and Line chats,” Pankaew reportedly said.

When police raided Wilawan’s home, they reportedly found over 80,000 images and videos. Authorities say Wilawan received about 385 million baht ($11.9 million) over the past three years, mostly through bank transfers and extravagant gifts, including a Mercedes-Benz.

In a recent interview with Thai media, Wilawan admitted to relationships with two monks and a religious professor, expressing guilt while revealing that she had fallen in love.

ALSO READ: Satyajit Ray Ancestral Home Demolition In Bangladesh: How Was It Stopped And What Happens Next?

The Scale of the Scandal

According to the report, the case has already led to the defrocking and dismissal of at least nine abbots and senior monks, with one monk facing charges of embezzlement and misconduct, and admitting that he borrowed temple funds to help Wilawan’s business.

Reports of monks violating their celibate vows have been doing rounds in Thailand in recent years, although the extent of the recent scandal appears to have taken many by surprise. “This is the first time I have seen a scandal like this,” The Guardian quoted Paiwan Wannabud, a former monk turned influencer, as saying.

“They were lost to their passion and their lust,” Paiwan added.

Experts say the issue goes deeper than personal implications, with a commentator recently writing in the Bangkok Post about the “feudal-like system” where monks “live in privilege, surrounded by wealth and deference,” which she says makes accountability difficult.

Some others, though, have come out to praise Wilawan for exposing “deep-rooted malpractices” that may never have come to the fore otherwise.

What This Means for Buddhism in Thailand

Meanwhile, Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn revoked ecclesiastical titles for dozens of senior monks, citing harm to Buddhists’ faith, the report said, adding that acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai has also urged Thai authorities to tighten laws governing temple finances and monk conduct.

The National Office of Buddhism, for its part, announced that all monks, regardless of their ranks, would be investigated. Reports suggest the Sangha Supreme Council — the Buddhist governing body — has been tasked with forming a committee to review monastic rules. 

Police have also launched a Facebook hotline for people to report “monks behaving badly.”

Religious scholar Suraphot Thaweesak told the publication that the Sangha’s strict hierarchy often stifles criticism, making reform tough.

However, some experts see the investigations as a sign of hope. A sociology scholar recently told BBC Thai that the important thing is “to reveal the truth so that the public can ease their doubts about the innocence of the Sangha.”

More than 90% of Thais identify as Buddhist, and monks hold a special place in society. 

ALSO READ: Why Big Earthquakes Can Unleash Deadly Tsunamis In Minutes










