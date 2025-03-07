Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, March 7, 2025
Live Tv
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • World»
  • Thailand Students Finally Free To Chose Hairstyles, Court Scraps 50-Year-Old Rule

Thailand Students Finally Free To Chose Hairstyles, Court Scraps 50-Year-Old Rule

The ruling comes after years of student activism, with young campaigners arguing that the regulation violated their dignity and right to personal expression.

Thailand Students Finally Free To Chose Hairstyles, Court Scraps 50-Year-Old Rule


Thailand’s Supreme Administrative Court has overturned a 50-year-old regulation that dictated strict hairstyle rules for school students, marking a significant victory for student rights and personal freedom.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The court ruled that the 1975 directive, which mandated short hair for boys and ear-length bobs for girls, was unconstitutional and infringed on individual freedoms. The decision is final and takes immediate effect.

The ruling comes after years of student activism, with young campaigners arguing that the regulation violated their dignity and right to personal expression. A petition filed by 23 students in 2020 challenged the directive, leading to this week’s historic verdict.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Panthin Adulthananusak, a former student activist who fought against the rule, expressed his relief at the court’s decision.

“In the eyes of kids like us back then, it seemed impossible to challenge authority. But we wanted to do something,” he told the BBC. “If no student in Thai history rose up to challenge the power of adults suppressing us, it would be a lifelong embarrassment.”

Though hairstyle restrictions had been gradually relaxed over the years, some schools continued enforcing the outdated rule, even going as far as forcibly cutting students’ hair as punishment. The court’s decision reinforces the Ministry of Education’s stance, which had already repealed hair length restrictions in January, emphasizing the importance of “diversity and fairness” in education.

While the ruling is a step forward, concerns remain that conservative school administrations may still impose their own rules. “The decision still leaves a hole for schools to set their own policies,” Panthin noted.

On social media, reactions were mixed. Some users praised the move as a long-overdue recognition of personal rights, while others argued that discipline and uniformity in schools should be maintained.

ALSO READ: Japanese Woman Arrested For Locking Husband Naked On Balcony To Die

 

Filed under

Hairstyle Regulation Thailand Court

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Trump Sends Letter to Iranian Leader to Negotiate Nuclear Deal: Report

Trump Sends Letter to Iranian Leader to Negotiate Nuclear Deal: Report

Karnataka Child Marriage Horror: Viral Video Shows 14-Year-Old Girl Dragged Away, Three Arrested

Karnataka Child Marriage Horror: Viral Video Shows 14-Year-Old Girl Dragged Away, Three Arrested

Anti-Trust Complaint Filed Against Q-Commerce Swiggy, Zomato, Zepto

Anti-Trust Complaint Filed Against Q-Commerce Swiggy, Zomato, Zepto

UK Has ‘No Issues’ With Trump’s NATO Challenge, Minister Says

UK Has ‘No Issues’ With Trump’s NATO Challenge, Minister Says

Karnataka Budget 2025-26: CM Siddaramaiah Unveils Rs 4.09 Lakh Crore Plan With Focus On Infrastructure, Roads, And Public Transport

Karnataka Budget 2025-26: CM Siddaramaiah Unveils Rs 4.09 Lakh Crore Plan With Focus On Infrastructure,...

Entertainment

Veteran Actor Vyjayanthimala Passes Away? Son Refutes Rumours; Says ‘She Is In Good Health’

Veteran Actor Vyjayanthimala Passes Away? Son Refutes Rumours; Says ‘She Is In Good Health’

Who Was Carl Dean? Legendary Country Music Star Dolly Parton Dedicates New Song To Husband

Who Was Carl Dean? Legendary Country Music Star Dolly Parton Dedicates New Song To Husband

Ajay Devgn Launches AI-Driven Media Company ‘Prismix’, Says ‘Stepping Into the Future of Storytelling’

Ajay Devgn Launches AI-Driven Media Company ‘Prismix’, Says ‘Stepping Into the Future of Storytelling’

Awarapan Sequel Or Special Re-release? Emraan Hashmi’s Latest Post Fuels Sequel Rumors

Awarapan Sequel Or Special Re-release? Emraan Hashmi’s Latest Post Fuels Sequel Rumors

Manamey On OTT: Missed It In Theatres? Here’s Where To Watch Sharwanand’s Hit Romantic Comedy!

Manamey On OTT: Missed It In Theatres? Here’s Where To Watch Sharwanand’s Hit Romantic Comedy!

Lifestyle

Not Paris, This Place Is The Best Budget Friendly Romantic International Destination For You

Not Paris, This Place Is The Best Budget Friendly Romantic International Destination For You

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR