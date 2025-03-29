Thailand Unveils Robotic Mules To Assist Rescue Teams In Bangkok Emergencies

In the wake of a devastating earthquake in Myanmar, Thailand introduced robotic mules on Saturday to assist rescue operations in Bangkok.

In the wake of a devastating earthquake in Myanmar, Thailand introduced robotic mules on Saturday to assist rescue operations in Bangkok. The cutting-edge technology was deployed in front of JJ Mall Chatuchak, where an under-construction building collapsed following the 7.7-magnitude tremor that struck Sagaing, Myanmar, on Friday.

Meanwhile, India has stepped up its aid efforts, delivering 137 tonnes of relief materials via air sorties and naval ships. More humanitarian assistance will be dispatched as per Myanmar’s request.

India Leads International Rescue Efforts

India has emerged as a first responder in Myanmar’s disaster relief efforts. Randhir Jaiswal, the Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, confirmed this on Saturday, stating that India was the first country to send rescue personnel to Nay Pyi Taw.

In a post on X, Jaiswal wrote, “Operation Brahma- First Responder- first to send rescue personnel to Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar. A C130 flight with an 80-member National Disaster Response Force search and rescue team has landed in Nay Pyi Taw. Received by Amb Abhay Thakur & Amb Maung Maung Lynn of MoFA Myanmar.”

Indian Army’s Medical Task Force Deployed

In a swift and coordinated response, the Indian Army is mobilizing a specialized medical task force under ‘Operation Brahma’ to provide urgent humanitarian aid. According to a statement by the Ministry of Defence, a 118-member team from the elite Shatrujeet Brigade Medical Responders, led by Lieutenant Colonel Jagneet Gill, is set to depart for Myanmar with essential medical supplies.

The Airborne Angels Task Force, known for its expertise in disaster response, is prepared to deliver advanced medical and surgical care in affected areas.

As part of its mission, the Indian Army will establish a 60-bed Medical Treatment Centre, capable of handling trauma cases, emergency surgeries, and other critical healthcare services. The deployment aims to bolster Myanmar’s strained medical infrastructure and ensure timely assistance to those in need.

Coordinated Efforts for Efficient Relief

This deployment has been meticulously planned in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs and in partnership with Myanmar’s authorities. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar confirmed that the 118-member Indian Army Field Hospital unit is en route from Agra to Mandalay.

With Thailand utilizing robotic mules for enhanced rescue operations and India leading the international humanitarian response, the global community continues to rally in support of Myanmar’s disaster-stricken regions. The collaborative efforts are expected to play a crucial role in saving lives and aiding recovery in the affected areas.

