Thanksgiving Day: Three Teens Killed In Fatal Tesla Cybertruck Crash In California

In a tragic incident on Thanksgiving Day, three teenagers lost their lives in a Tesla Cybertruck crash in Piedmont, California, near Oakland. The accident occurred at around 3 a.m. on Wednesday, as the group of longtime friends was returning home from an event. Authorities have identified speeding as a potential factor in the crash, though investigations are ongoing.

Crash Details and Rescue Efforts

The Tesla Cybertruck reportedly jumped a curb, struck a tree, and burst into flames. One of the passengers, identified as Jordan Miller, survived the crash and was rescued by a friend who was traveling in a separate vehicle behind them. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) has impounded the vehicle to examine it for possible mechanical malfunctions as part of their investigation.

Victims Identity

The victims have been identified as Jack Nelson, Soren Dixon, and Krysta Tsukahara, all 19-year-old college sophomores who were close friends since high school and graduated in 2023. Nelson was a student at the University of Colorado, Dixon attended the University of Southern California (USC), and Tsukahara was studying at Savannah College of Art and Design.

The CHP is examining whether speed played a role in the crash. Additionally, the relatively new Tesla Cybertruck model is being scrutinized for any possible defects or malfunctions that may have contributed to the accident.

The incident has reignited discussions around vehicle safety and responsible driving, particularly during late-night hours.

The Thanksgiving tragedy serves as a somber reminder of the importance of road safety. As the investigation continues, the community stands united in supporting the victims’ families and reflecting on the precious lives lost.

