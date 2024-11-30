Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, November 30, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Thanksgiving Day: Three Teens Killed In Fatal Tesla Cybertruck Crash In California

The accident occurred at around 3 a.m. on Wednesday, as the group of longtime friends was returning home from an event.

Thanksgiving Day: Three Teens Killed In Fatal Tesla Cybertruck Crash In California

In a tragic incident on Thanksgiving Day, three teenagers lost their lives in a Tesla Cybertruck crash in Piedmont, California, near Oakland. The accident occurred at around 3 a.m. on Wednesday, as the group of longtime friends was returning home from an event. Authorities have identified speeding as a potential factor in the crash, though investigations are ongoing.

Crash Details and Rescue Efforts

The Tesla Cybertruck reportedly jumped a curb, struck a tree, and burst into flames. One of the passengers, identified as Jordan Miller, survived the crash and was rescued by a friend who was traveling in a separate vehicle behind them. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) has impounded the vehicle to examine it for possible mechanical malfunctions as part of their investigation.

Victims Identity 

The victims have been identified as Jack Nelson, Soren Dixon, and Krysta Tsukahara, all 19-year-old college sophomores who were close friends since high school and graduated in 2023. Nelson was a student at the University of Colorado, Dixon attended the University of Southern California (USC), and Tsukahara was studying at Savannah College of Art and Design.

The CHP is examining whether speed played a role in the crash. Additionally, the relatively new Tesla Cybertruck model is being scrutinized for any possible defects or malfunctions that may have contributed to the accident.

The incident has reignited discussions around vehicle safety and responsible driving, particularly during late-night hours.

The Thanksgiving tragedy serves as a somber reminder of the importance of road safety. As the investigation continues, the community stands united in supporting the victims’ families and reflecting on the precious lives lost.

Also Read: Bangladesh Authorities Freeze 17 ISKON Bank Accounts After Chinmoy Krishna Das Arrest

Filed under

california Tesla Cybertruck Crash Thanksgiving Day Three teens killed

Advertisement

Also Read

Cyclone Fengal: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Asserts Control Over Chennai and Districts

Cyclone Fengal: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Asserts Control Over Chennai and Districts

Unique Notice Sent To Bus Driver And Conductor In Himachal Road Transport, Know Why

Unique Notice Sent To Bus Driver And Conductor In Himachal Road Transport, Know Why

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Meets U.S. President-Elect Donald Trump In ‘Mar-A-Lago’ Amid Tarrif Threat

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Meets U.S. President-Elect Donald Trump In ‘Mar-A-Lago’ Amid Tarrif Threat

‘Don’t Drag My Wife’s Name…’: Raj Kundra First Statement After ED Raid

‘Don’t Drag My Wife’s Name…’: Raj Kundra First Statement After ED Raid

December 2024: Bank Holidays and Digital Banking Services Explained

December 2024: Bank Holidays and Digital Banking Services Explained

Entertainment

‘Don’t Drag My Wife’s Name…’: Raj Kundra First Statement After ED Raid

‘Don’t Drag My Wife’s Name…’: Raj Kundra First Statement After ED Raid

Former My Chemical Romance Drummer Bob Bryar Dies at 44

Former My Chemical Romance Drummer Bob Bryar Dies at 44

Video: Dua Lipa Spotted With Beau Callum Turner In Mumbai Ahead Of India Concert

Video: Dua Lipa Spotted With Beau Callum Turner In Mumbai Ahead Of India Concert

‘It’s Time For Everyone Else To Join In,’ Wicked Star Cynthia Erivo On Debate Of Audience Singalongs

‘It’s Time For Everyone Else To Join In,’ Wicked Star Cynthia Erivo On Debate Of

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Father Passes Away, Actress Mourns ‘Until We Meet Again Dad’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Father Passes Away, Actress Mourns ‘Until We Meet Again Dad’

Advertisement

Lifestyle

What Science Says About The Cause Of Long Covid, A ‘Long Infection’

What Science Says About The Cause Of Long Covid, A ‘Long Infection’

Boots Clinique Gift Sets: Incredible Deals That Shoppers Are Rushing to Grab

Boots Clinique Gift Sets: Incredible Deals That Shoppers Are Rushing to Grab

Are These 5 ‘Thakela’ Breakfasts Dragging You Down? Find Out Now

Are These 5 ‘Thakela’ Breakfasts Dragging You Down? Find Out Now

Can Drinking 2 Cups Of Water Before Meals Help With Weight Loss? Study Reveals The Truth

Can Drinking 2 Cups Of Water Before Meals Help With Weight Loss? Study Reveals The

Why You Should Take The Stairs Instead Of Elevator, Study Finds Benefits For Your Body And Mind

Why You Should Take The Stairs Instead Of Elevator, Study Finds Benefits For Your Body

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox