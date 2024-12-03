A family in southern Connecticut lost their luxurious waterfront mansion, valued at over $4 million, after a fire reportedly sparked by a turkey fryer.

In a tragic turn of events on Thanksgiving Day, a family in southern Connecticut lost their luxurious waterfront mansion, valued at over $4 million, after a fire reportedly sparked by a turkey fryer. The incident took place at a sprawling home near a large pond in Weston, approximately 65 miles southwest of Hartford, the state capital.

The Fire in Connecticut and Its Immediate Aftermath

The Weston Volunteer Fire Department responded to the emergency call at 3:42 p.m. on Thursday after a fire alarm was triggered. Fire Chief John Pokorny shared with USA Today that around 40 people were present at the residence when the fire began. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries.

Upon arrival, firefighters encountered a fully involved garage fire that was rapidly spreading to other parts of the house. Ryan Blake, the Public Relations Officer for the fire department, stated that everyone inside managed to evacuate safely once the fire broke out. “Firefighters attempted an aggressive fire attack, however, their efforts were thwarted by dangerous fire conditions and structural collapse,” the fire department explained in a release.

Compounding the challenge, a vehicle drove over a water supply hose on Weston Road, damaging it and halting the water flow for several minutes. Despite these difficulties, crews worked tirelessly for more than 16 hours to control the blaze.

Connecticut Mansion and Its Legacy

The fire left the 11-bedroom, 9.5-bathroom mansion, with an area of 9,378 square feet, uninhabitable. According to Zillow, the home was sold for $4,018,000. The mansion, known for its luxury and expansive waterfront views, is now considered a complete loss.

Weston First Selectwoman Samantha Nestor expressed her gratitude for the collective efforts of emergency services and community organizations. “I would like to thank all the Weston volunteer firefighters, Weston volunteer EMS, WPD, as well as the mutual aid fire departments from Westport, Easton, Wilton, Ridgefield, Georgetown, Redding, and West Redding, who battled the house fire during Thanksgiving,” she said.

Nestor also acknowledged the assistance provided by the Weston Public Works, American Red Cross, Salvation Army of Danbury, Aquarion, Eversource, and Soco Gas, emphasizing her relief that all individuals involved were safe.

Investigation and Warning

The official cause of the fire remained under investigation as of Monday. Preliminary findings indicated that the blaze started in the garage and was likely triggered by the use of a turkey fryer. The fire department’s news release referred to the incident as a stark reminder of “the dangers of frying turkeys indoors.”

A Facebook post from Georgetown further emphasized this warning, reinforcing the importance of exercising extreme caution when using such cooking equipment.