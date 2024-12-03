Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, December 3, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Thanksgiving Tragedy: $4 Million Connecticut Mansion Destroyed by Garage Fire Caused by Turkey Fryer | Viral

A family in southern Connecticut lost their luxurious waterfront mansion, valued at over $4 million, after a fire reportedly sparked by a turkey fryer.

Thanksgiving Tragedy: $4 Million Connecticut Mansion Destroyed by Garage Fire Caused by Turkey Fryer | Viral

In a tragic turn of events on Thanksgiving Day, a family in southern Connecticut lost their luxurious waterfront mansion, valued at over $4 million, after a fire reportedly sparked by a turkey fryer. The incident took place at a sprawling home near a large pond in Weston, approximately 65 miles southwest of Hartford, the state capital.

The Fire in Connecticut and Its Immediate Aftermath

The Weston Volunteer Fire Department responded to the emergency call at 3:42 p.m. on Thursday after a fire alarm was triggered. Fire Chief John Pokorny shared with USA Today that around 40 people were present at the residence when the fire began. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries.

Upon arrival, firefighters encountered a fully involved garage fire that was rapidly spreading to other parts of the house. Ryan Blake, the Public Relations Officer for the fire department, stated that everyone inside managed to evacuate safely once the fire broke out. “Firefighters attempted an aggressive fire attack, however, their efforts were thwarted by dangerous fire conditions and structural collapse,” the fire department explained in a release.

Compounding the challenge, a vehicle drove over a water supply hose on Weston Road, damaging it and halting the water flow for several minutes. Despite these difficulties, crews worked tirelessly for more than 16 hours to control the blaze.

Connecticut Mansion and Its Legacy

The fire left the 11-bedroom, 9.5-bathroom mansion, with an area of 9,378 square feet, uninhabitable. According to Zillow, the home was sold for $4,018,000. The mansion, known for its luxury and expansive waterfront views, is now considered a complete loss.

Weston First Selectwoman Samantha Nestor expressed her gratitude for the collective efforts of emergency services and community organizations. “I would like to thank all the Weston volunteer firefighters, Weston volunteer EMS, WPD, as well as the mutual aid fire departments from Westport, Easton, Wilton, Ridgefield, Georgetown, Redding, and West Redding, who battled the house fire during Thanksgiving,” she said.

Nestor also acknowledged the assistance provided by the Weston Public Works, American Red Cross, Salvation Army of Danbury, Aquarion, Eversource, and Soco Gas, emphasizing her relief that all individuals involved were safe.

Investigation and Warning

The official cause of the fire remained under investigation as of Monday. Preliminary findings indicated that the blaze started in the garage and was likely triggered by the use of a turkey fryer. The fire department’s news release referred to the incident as a stark reminder of “the dangers of frying turkeys indoors.”

A Facebook post from Georgetown further emphasized this warning, reinforcing the importance of exercising extreme caution when using such cooking equipment.

MUST READ: French Government Faces Big Hurdle As Opposition Warns To Vote No-Confidence Amid Budget Dispute 

Filed under

$4 Million Connecticut Connecticut Mansion Garage Fire Thanksgiving Tragedy Turkey Fryer VIRAL

Advertisement

Also Read

Sukhbir Badal Fulfils Akal Takht’s ‘Punishment’ At Golden Temple

Sukhbir Badal Fulfils Akal Takht’s ‘Punishment’ At Golden Temple

Terrorist Gunned Down In Encounter with Security Forces in Srinagar: Report

Terrorist Gunned Down In Encounter with Security Forces in Srinagar: Report

K-Drama Actor Park Min Jae Passes Away At 32 In China

K-Drama Actor Park Min Jae Passes Away At 32 In China

Indian Navy to Finalize ₹90,000-Crore Deals for Rafale Jets and Advanced Submarines

Indian Navy to Finalize ₹90,000-Crore Deals for Rafale Jets and Advanced Submarines

Vijay Shanker, Former CBI Director, Passes Away After Battle with Pancreatic Cancer

Vijay Shanker, Former CBI Director, Passes Away After Battle with Pancreatic Cancer

Entertainment

K-Drama Actor Park Min Jae Passes Away At 32 In China

K-Drama Actor Park Min Jae Passes Away At 32 In China

Allu Arjun Thanks AP CM As Pushpa 2 Sets Record Ticket Prices

Allu Arjun Thanks AP CM As Pushpa 2 Sets Record Ticket Prices

Bollywood Actor Vikrant Massey Calls It ‘A Day To Remember For Rest Of My Life’, But Not For His Retirement Announcement

Bollywood Actor Vikrant Massey Calls It ‘A Day To Remember For Rest Of My Life’,

When Did Daddy Yankee Meet Mireddys Gonzalez? Lesser Known Facts About Rapper’s Wife As He Announces DIVORCE

When Did Daddy Yankee Meet Mireddys Gonzalez? Lesser Known Facts About Rapper’s Wife As He

Who Is Daddy Yankee’s Wife? All About Mireddys Gonzalez As He Announces His Divorce After 20 Years Of Marriage

Who Is Daddy Yankee’s Wife? All About Mireddys Gonzalez As He Announces His Divorce After

Advertisement

Lifestyle

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

Are You Suffreing Endometriosis? 5 Signs Beyond Menstrual Cramps You Shouldn’t Ignore

Are You Suffreing Endometriosis? 5 Signs Beyond Menstrual Cramps You Shouldn’t Ignore

What Is Sledging? Understanding The Toxic Winter Dating Trend

What Is Sledging? Understanding The Toxic Winter Dating Trend

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox