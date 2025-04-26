‘That Will Never Happen’ Is What Mark Carney Told Trump When POTUS Pitched Canada As 51st State

While the White House refused to comment further beyond Trump’s initial post on Truth Social, the President reiterated his viewpoint during an interview. Trump confirmed he was not joking about the idea of Canada becoming the 51st U.S. state.

The surprising comments come as Canadians head to the polls in record numbers for early voting ahead of Monday’s federal election.

During their initial phone conversation on March 28, U.S. President Donald Trump reportedly suggested that Canada should become the 51st state of the United States, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney confirmed this week.

The discussion took place amid rising tensions, as the U.S. was preparing to impose 25% tariffs on Canadian goods. While Trump described the call as “extremely productive,” Carney noted it was “cordial” and “positive.”

According to a report from the New York Post, two sources familiar with the conversation revealed that Trump highlighted the “advantages” Canada would enjoy by joining the U.S. In response, Carney diplomatically stated, “Let’s agree to disagree on that one,” before the two leaders transitioned to discussing critical trade matters.

Carney Attempts to Downplay the Incident

Initially, Carney did not mention Trump’s 51st state suggestion when recounting their conversation, emphasizing instead that Trump had shown “respect for Canada’s sovereignty.” However, during a campaign event in British Columbia, Carney addressed the matter more openly.

“The President says these things quite often. I told him directly, ‘That will never happen.’ The President tends to make a lot of remarks,” Carney said, downplaying the seriousness of Trump’s proposal.

Trump Insists He Was Serious About Canada’s Statehood

While the White House refused to comment further beyond Trump’s initial post on Truth Social, the President reiterated his viewpoint during an interview with Time magazine. Trump confirmed he was not joking about the idea of Canada becoming the 51st U.S. state.

Trump’s controversial comments have intensified political debates just as Canadian voters turn out in record numbers for early voting ahead of the federal election on Monday. The campaign, heavily influenced by issues related to Trump, tariffs, and trade, has become a major focus for Carney’s Liberal Party.

