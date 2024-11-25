‘That’s not enough’: Iran’s Khamenei Calls For Death Sentence For Israel’s Netanyahu And Gallant

While Israel disputes the court's authority and continues its military operations in Gaza, the international community remains divided on how best to address these complex and escalating conflicts.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei sparked international controversy on Monday, stating that Israeli leaders should face death sentences rather than arrest warrants. This remark came in response to the International Criminal Court (ICC)’s recent decision to issue arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, and Hamas leader Ibrahim Al-Masri.

Khamenei’s Strong Condemnation of ICC Arrest Warrants

Khamenei criticized the ICC’s move, asserting that arrest warrants were insufficient and calling for “death sentences” for Israeli leaders, whom he labeled “criminal.” His comments were made as he addressed the Israeli leadership, emphasizing his belief that the charges against them were too lenient.

The ICC issued warrants on Thursday after judges found “reasonable grounds” to believe that Netanyahu and Gallant were responsible for war crimes, including murder, persecution, and the use of starvation as a weapon of war during Israel’s military actions in Gaza. These actions are part of what the ICC described as a “widespread and systematic attack against the civilian population of Gaza.”

Israel’s Response: Denouncing the ICC Decision

Israel reacted with indignation, condemning the ICC’s decision as “shameful” and “absurd.” Israeli officials maintain that the court has no jurisdiction over their actions, reiterating their stance that they have not committed war crimes in Gaza. Despite the court’s findings, Israel remains firmly opposed to the Hague-based tribunal’s authority.

The ICC’s Warrants Against Hamas Leaders

Alongside the warrants for Israeli leaders, the ICC also issued an arrest warrant for Hamas leader Ibrahim Al-Masri, who is accused of orchestrating mass killings during the October 7, 2023, attacks on Israel, which marked the beginning of the conflict. Additional charges include accusations of rape and hostage-taking.

While Israel claims to have killed Masri—also known as Mohammed Deif—in a July airstrike, Hamas has neither confirmed nor denied this claim, leaving his fate uncertain.

Gaza Residents Hope for Justice

In contrast to Israel’s rejection, many residents in Gaza expressed hope that the ICC’s actions would bring an end to the violence and ensure justice for the victims of alleged war crimes.

The Ongoing Debate on Accountability for War Crimes

The tensions surrounding the ICC’s decision reflect broader divisions over accountability for war crimes. While Israel disputes the court’s authority and continues its military operations in Gaza, the international community remains divided on how best to address these complex and escalating conflicts.

