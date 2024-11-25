Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, November 25, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

‘That’s not enough’: Iran’s Khamenei Calls For Death Sentence For Israel’s Netanyahu And Gallant

While Israel disputes the court's authority and continues its military operations in Gaza, the international community remains divided on how best to address these complex and escalating conflicts.

‘That’s not enough’: Iran’s Khamenei Calls For Death Sentence For Israel’s Netanyahu And Gallant

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei sparked international controversy on Monday, stating that Israeli leaders should face death sentences rather than arrest warrants. This remark came in response to the International Criminal Court (ICC)’s recent decision to issue arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, and Hamas leader Ibrahim Al-Masri.

Khamenei’s Strong Condemnation of ICC Arrest Warrants

Khamenei criticized the ICC’s move, asserting that arrest warrants were insufficient and calling for “death sentences” for Israeli leaders, whom he labeled “criminal.” His comments were made as he addressed the Israeli leadership, emphasizing his belief that the charges against them were too lenient.

The ICC issued warrants on Thursday after judges found “reasonable grounds” to believe that Netanyahu and Gallant were responsible for war crimes, including murder, persecution, and the use of starvation as a weapon of war during Israel’s military actions in Gaza. These actions are part of what the ICC described as a “widespread and systematic attack against the civilian population of Gaza.”

Israel’s Response: Denouncing the ICC Decision

Israel reacted with indignation, condemning the ICC’s decision as “shameful” and “absurd.” Israeli officials maintain that the court has no jurisdiction over their actions, reiterating their stance that they have not committed war crimes in Gaza. Despite the court’s findings, Israel remains firmly opposed to the Hague-based tribunal’s authority.

The ICC’s Warrants Against Hamas Leaders

Alongside the warrants for Israeli leaders, the ICC also issued an arrest warrant for Hamas leader Ibrahim Al-Masri, who is accused of orchestrating mass killings during the October 7, 2023, attacks on Israel, which marked the beginning of the conflict. Additional charges include accusations of rape and hostage-taking.

While Israel claims to have killed Masri—also known as Mohammed Deif—in a July airstrike, Hamas has neither confirmed nor denied this claim, leaving his fate uncertain.

Gaza Residents Hope for Justice

In contrast to Israel’s rejection, many residents in Gaza expressed hope that the ICC’s actions would bring an end to the violence and ensure justice for the victims of alleged war crimes.

The Ongoing Debate on Accountability for War Crimes

The tensions surrounding the ICC’s decision reflect broader divisions over accountability for war crimes. While Israel disputes the court’s authority and continues its military operations in Gaza, the international community remains divided on how best to address these complex and escalating conflicts.

MUST READ: COP29 Ends with Climate Finance Deal Amidst Global South’s Discontent

 

Filed under

and Israel and Hamas ICC arrest warrants War Crimes
Advertisement

Also Read

Israel Moving Closer To Lebanon Ceasefire Agreement, Officials Say

Israel Moving Closer To Lebanon Ceasefire Agreement, Officials Say

Cassava Sciences Alzheimer’s Drug Fails, Stocks Plunge

Cassava Sciences Alzheimer’s Drug Fails, Stocks Plunge

CSK Squad 2025: Complete List Of Players In MS Dhoni’s Yellow Army

CSK Squad 2025: Complete List Of Players In MS Dhoni’s Yellow Army

What Is The Tradition Of The Turkey Pardon At The White House And Why Is It So Popular?

What Is The Tradition Of The Turkey Pardon At The White House And Why Is...

Is Outlook Down? All We Know As Microsoft 365 Users Report Issues With Email Service

Is Outlook Down? All We Know As Microsoft 365 Users Report Issues With Email Service

Entertainment

Is Brad Pitt Begging Angelina Jolie To Let Him Meet His Kids?

Is Brad Pitt Begging Angelina Jolie To Let Him Meet His Kids?

Whitney Cummings Recalls When Sabrina Carpenter Auditioned For The Conners But Got Rejected

Whitney Cummings Recalls When Sabrina Carpenter Auditioned For The Conners But Got Rejected

Kantara Chapter 1 Shooting Stops, Six Injured After Bus Overturned In Udupi

Kantara Chapter 1 Shooting Stops, Six Injured After Bus Overturned In Udupi

Ranbir Kapoor Shares Why He Signed Up For ANIMAL Despite Movie Sending Out The Wrong Message

Ranbir Kapoor Shares Why He Signed Up For ANIMAL Despite Movie Sending Out The Wrong

Aamir Khan Once Admitted To Pranking His Heroines By Spitting On Their Hands- Here’s How He Defended It

Aamir Khan Once Admitted To Pranking His Heroines By Spitting On Their Hands- Here’s How

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Struggling To Sleep? This Drastic Solution Can Help You Achieve Deep Sleep

Struggling To Sleep? This Drastic Solution Can Help You Achieve Deep Sleep

Is Stress More Intense For You? You Could Be A Part Of The HSP Group, Research Reveals

Is Stress More Intense For You? You Could Be A Part Of The HSP Group,

Signs Of A Toxic Work Culture You Need To Watch Out For

Signs Of A Toxic Work Culture You Need To Watch Out For

Guess Which City Has Become The New Sex Tourism Hub?

Guess Which City Has Become The New Sex Tourism Hub?

Does Regular Hair Coloring Lead To Premature Grey Hair?

Does Regular Hair Coloring Lead To Premature Grey Hair?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox