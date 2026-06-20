The 3 Triggers That Turned Allies Into Critics: How Trump-Meloni Bond Unraveled

For much of the past year, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and U.S. President Donald Trump were seen as ideological allies on the global stage. Their shared conservative outlook and frequent public praise created the impression of one of the strongest transatlantic political partnerships. However, that relationship has undergone a dramatic transformation in recent months. What was once a close alliance has increasingly been marked by public disagreements, diplomatic friction and personal criticism. Three key developments appear to have driven the breakdown.

The Iran Conflict Created the First Major Rift

The first major crack emerged over the U.S.-Israeli military campaign against Iran. While Meloni had generally maintained warm ties with Trump, Italy grew increasingly concerned about the economic and political fallout of the conflict.

Rising energy prices and growing anti-war sentiment in Italy put pressure on the Italian government. Rome eventually distanced itself from Washington’s approach, and tensions escalated when Italy reportedly refused the use of a key military base in Sicily for certain U.S. operations linked to the Middle East crisis.

Trump publicly expressed disappointment with Meloni’s stance, signaling that their once-solid partnership was beginning to weaken.

Meloni Defended Pope Leo Against Trump’s Criticism

The relationship deteriorated further when Trump launched verbal attacks against Pope Leo XIV over the pontiff’s criticism of the Iran war.

In predominantly Catholic Italy, the Pope’s position carries enormous influence. Meloni openly described Trump’s remarks as “unacceptable” and defended the Vatican’s position. The disagreement quickly turned personal, with Trump responding by questioning Meloni’s courage and commitment to the alliance.

The dispute marked a turning point, transforming policy differences into a public political feud.

The G7 Photo Controversy Sparked Open Hostility

The latest and most visible clash erupted after the recent G7 Summit 2026. Trump claimed in an interview that Meloni had “begged” him for a photograph during the summit and that he agreed only because he felt sorry for her. Meloni reacted sharply, calling the claim “completely fabricated” and accusing Trump of showing greater respect to America’s adversaries than to its allies.

The controversy triggered outrage across Italy. Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani reportedly canceled a planned U.S. visit, while political leaders across party lines rallied behind Meloni.

From Political Partners To Public Rivals

Despite attempts to ease tensions during the G7 summit, the relationship between Trump and Meloni no longer resembles the close partnership it once was. Disputes over Iran, disagreements involving the Pope, and the recent personal controversy have combined to transform two ideological allies into increasingly vocal critics of one another.

(Via Agency Inputs)

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