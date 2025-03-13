The Balochistan Story: The Train Hijack That Shook Pakistan

Balochistan, the largest yet most sparsely populated province of Pakistan, has long been a center of conflict. For decades, armed groups have fought for independence, seeking to free the mineral-rich region from what they see as exploitation by the central government.

Balochistan, the largest yet most sparsely populated province of Pakistan, has long been a center of conflict. For decades, armed groups have fought for independence, seeking to free the mineral-rich region from what they see as exploitation by the central government. The latest episode of violence in this long-standing struggle was the dramatic hijacking of a train by the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), the most powerful separatist group in the region.

The Train Hijacking: A Deadly Siege

On March 11, armed militants carried out a brazen attack on the Jaffar Express, a train traveling from Quetta to Peshawar with over 400 passengers on board. To halt the train, the attackers destroyed a section of the railway track, forcing it to stop inside a tunnel in a remote area.

As Pakistan was observing the holy month of Ramadan, many civilians and officials were on their way home ahead of Eid. What followed was a harrowing 30-hour standoff, during which gunfire echoed through the night between the attackers and security forces. There were fears that suicide bombers were stationed among the hijackers to ensure the hostages remained under control.

The rebels demanded the release of Baloch political prisoners and the return of civilians they alleged were forcibly taken by state forces. They threatened to detonate explosives and kill everyone on board if their demands were not met within 48 hours. However, the standoff ended in less than 30 hours as Pakistani forces stormed the train, killing 33 militants and rescuing the hostages. Tragically, the siege also claimed the lives of at least 21 passengers and four security personnel.

Why the Baloch Want Independence

Balochistan has long harbored aspirations of independence, a dream that dates back to the partition of British India. The British had used the region as a strategic buffer zone, avoiding direct control but exerting influence to prevent expansionist threats from neighboring powers like Russia.

After Pakistan gained independence, it pressured Baloch leaders into merging with the new country, despite opposition from many native groups. Since then, grievances have only deepened. Baloch nationalists claim the Pakistani government exploits the province’s vast resources—gold, copper, iron, and coal—while the local population remains impoverished and marginalized.

Several militant groups, including the BLA and the Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF), have emerged as key players in this resistance. These groups frequently target security forces, government installations, and Chinese-funded infrastructure projects like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The Baloch believe that sustained instability will deter foreign investment, forcing Pakistan to address their concerns.

Adding to the unrest, human rights organizations have documented cases of enforced disappearances, where Baloch activists and civilians have allegedly been abducted by state forces. These disappearances have fueled resentment and intensified the separatist movement.

The Betrayal by Jinnah

The roots of Balochistan’s conflict trace back to the time of Pakistan’s founding. Before partition, the region was made up of four princely states: Kharan, Makran, Las Bela, and Kalat. When given the choice to join India, Pakistan, or remain independent, the Khan of Kalat, Mir Ahmed Yar Khan, chose independence.

Initially, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Pakistan’s founder, accepted Kalat’s decision. However, under pressure from British authorities, he later reversed his stance and pushed for Balochistan’s integration into Pakistan. When the Khan resisted, Pakistan strategically annexed three of the four princely states, isolating Kalat and forcing it into submission.

This betrayal marked the beginning of a long history of resistance and conflict. Historian Dushka H Sayyid has pointed out that Kalat was not considered as strategically important as Kashmir or Hyderabad, which is why it did not attract as much attention during partition negotiations.

Rebellions Over the Years

Since its forced merger with Pakistan, Balochistan has witnessed multiple uprisings:

1954 Rebellion : Pakistan introduced the One-Unit plan to centralize power, merging Balochistan into West Pakistan. The move fueled resentment, and in 1958, the Khan of Kalat declared independence. However, he was deceived into surrendering and later imprisoned.

: Pakistan introduced the One-Unit plan to centralize power, merging Balochistan into West Pakistan. The move fueled resentment, and in 1958, the Khan of Kalat declared independence. However, he was deceived into surrendering and later imprisoned. 1963 Uprising : Led by General Sher Muhammad Bijrani Marri, Baloch fighters demanded the withdrawal of Pakistani troops and an end to the One-Unit plan. The rebellion lasted until 1969, when General Yahya Khan dissolved the plan and granted Balochistan provincial status.

: Led by General Sher Muhammad Bijrani Marri, Baloch fighters demanded the withdrawal of Pakistani troops and an end to the One-Unit plan. The rebellion lasted until 1969, when General Yahya Khan dissolved the plan and granted Balochistan provincial status. 1970s Revolt : Inspired by the successful secession of Bangladesh in 1971, Baloch nationalists escalated their demands for autonomy. Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto responded by dismissing the provincial government and launching a military crackdown. The rebellion lasted four years, ending when Bhutto was ousted in a coup.

: Inspired by the successful secession of Bangladesh in 1971, Baloch nationalists escalated their demands for autonomy. Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto responded by dismissing the provincial government and launching a military crackdown. The rebellion lasted four years, ending when Bhutto was ousted in a coup. 2000s Conflict: Tensions flared again in the mid-2000s following the alleged rape of a female doctor by military personnel. Armed resistance grew stronger, and attacks on security forces and infrastructure increased.

The Continuing Struggle

Despite multiple crackdowns, the desire for an independent Balochistan remains alive. The Pakistani government has consistently refused to negotiate on separatist demands, further fueling unrest. Human rights abuses, enforced disappearances, and economic marginalization continue to drive Baloch youth towards armed rebellion.

The train hijacking on March 11 is just the latest chapter in this decades-long struggle. With both sides unwilling to compromise, Balochistan remains one of Pakistan’s most volatile regions, and the fight for freedom is far from over.