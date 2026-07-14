LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War
LIVE TV
Home > World News > ‘The Best Ones Were Never Loudest’: Why Bear Grylls Gave PM Modi A Special Shoutout

‘The Best Ones Were Never Loudest’: Why Bear Grylls Gave PM Modi A Special Shoutout

Bear Grylls praised PM Narendra Modi as one of the world's best leaders, recalling their iconic Man vs Wild adventure seven years after the hit episode.

Bear Grylls praises PM Modi (Image: X/ BearGrylls)
Bear Grylls praises PM Modi (Image: X/ BearGrylls)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Tue 2026-07-14 14:42 IST

British survival expert and television presenter Bear Grylls has once again praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this time by placing him among the world’s most influential leaders. On Tuesday, Grylls shared a post on X featuring photos with PM Modi, former US President Barack Obama and Prince William. Along with the pictures, he wrote, “I’ve met some of the most powerful leaders in the world. The best ones were never the loudest.” The post quickly drew attention online and also brought back memories of Modi’s much-talked-about appearance on Man vs Wild in 2019.

The latest praise comes seven years after Bear Grylls and PM Modi came together for a special episode of the Discovery Channel show, filmed at Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand. The episode became a global television event, with the two travelling through forests, crossing rivers and building a makeshift raft using reeds while discussing wildlife conservation and protecting nature.

You Might Be Interested In

Bear Grylls and PM Modi’s adventure focused on nature and conservation

On their adventure, PM Modi talked about how being in the Himalayan region during his youth had a great influence on him and helped him learn to coexist in perfect harmony with nature. In the entire show, Bear Grylls went on exploring with the PM as the latter highlighted the significance of respecting the environment.

The Prime Minister also shared a broader message, saying people should never see nature as an enemy. He said that if humans cooperate with nature, nature also cooperates with them. Over the years, Bear Grylls has continued to speak warmly about Modi, previously describing him as a “great sport” and a “remarkable world leader.”

Bear Grylls recalls memorable moments from the jungle trek with PM Modi

One of the most talked-about moments from the episode came when Bear Grylls made a makeshift spear to protect themselves from possible tiger attacks inside the national park. PM Modi, however, refused to use it to harm any animal and replied, “My upbringing does not allow me to take a life. However, I will hold on to it since you insist!”

The Prime Minister also linked environmental protection to his cleanliness campaign, saying personal hygiene has always been part of Indian culture but the country must also develop the habit of “social hygiene.”

Bear Grylls episode also answered viewers’ biggest question

After the programme aired, many viewers on X wondered how Bear Grylls understood PM Modi, who spoke in Hindi during much of the episode. Later, during his Mann Ki Baat radio address, the Prime Minister explained that both of them used real-time translation earpiece technology during filming, allowing their conversation to continue smoothly despite speaking different languages.

Also Read: Who Is Fadel Chaker? The ‘Prince of Romance’ Who Spent 12 Years In Hiding After Joining Lebanese Militant Group    

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘The Best Ones Were Never Loudest’: Why Bear Grylls Gave PM Modi A Special Shoutout
Tags: pm modi’

RELATED News

The ‘Guardian’ Tax: Why Trump Plans To Impose 20% Transit Fee In Strait of Hormuz

Who Is Fadel Chaker? The ‘Prince of Romance’ Who Spent 12 Years In Hiding After Joining Lebanese Militant Group

US-Iran War Update: Trump Claims US Control Of Strait Of Hormuz, Proposes Protection Fees

Explained: Why London Labeled Iran’s IRGC A Terrorist Organization

Watch: How a Russian Machine Gun Meant For Helicopter Goes Rogue On The Ground

LATEST NEWS

‘The Best Ones Were Never Loudest’: Why Bear Grylls Gave PM Modi A Special Shoutout

Who Was the Original Owner of Mannat? The Story Behind Shah Rukh Khan’s Iconic Home, Its Purchase, Heritage Status, Worth, And Supreme Court Row

Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Row: SC Refuses Friday Namaz Inside Complex, Orders Alternate Site; Seeks Centre, MP Govt and ASI Reply

MG Unveils Two Exciting Concept Cars Combining Sporting Heritage and Advanced Technology at The Goodwood Festival of Speed 2026

What Happened Inside the Moving Car in Maharashtra? Husband Allegedly Kills Wife, Drives to Police Station With Her Body

IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live Streaming: Where to Watch India vs England Match Live on TV And Online in India? Check Telecast Channel, OTT And Match Time

Why Was EBIX Chairman Vikas Garg Arrested? ED Attaches Rs 940 Crore Assets in Money Laundering Probe

18 Mothers Dead, 7 On Dialysis: What’s Behind Rajasthan’s Maternal Death Mystery?

What is CBSE’s R3 Rule? Third Language Compulsory for Classes 9, 10; What Happens If Students Fail?

BBL 2026-27 Full Schedule Announced: Historic Chennai Opener on Dec 12, Check Complete Fixtures And Key Dates

‘The Best Ones Were Never Loudest’: Why Bear Grylls Gave PM Modi A Special Shoutout

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘The Best Ones Were Never Loudest’: Why Bear Grylls Gave PM Modi A Special Shoutout

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘The Best Ones Were Never Loudest’: Why Bear Grylls Gave PM Modi A Special Shoutout
‘The Best Ones Were Never Loudest’: Why Bear Grylls Gave PM Modi A Special Shoutout
‘The Best Ones Were Never Loudest’: Why Bear Grylls Gave PM Modi A Special Shoutout
‘The Best Ones Were Never Loudest’: Why Bear Grylls Gave PM Modi A Special Shoutout

QUICK LINKS