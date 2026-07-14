‘The Best Ones Were Never Loudest’: Why Bear Grylls Gave PM Modi A Special Shoutout

British survival expert and television presenter Bear Grylls has once again praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this time by placing him among the world’s most influential leaders. On Tuesday, Grylls shared a post on X featuring photos with PM Modi, former US President Barack Obama and Prince William. Along with the pictures, he wrote, “I’ve met some of the most powerful leaders in the world. The best ones were never the loudest.” The post quickly drew attention online and also brought back memories of Modi’s much-talked-about appearance on Man vs Wild in 2019.

The latest praise comes seven years after Bear Grylls and PM Modi came together for a special episode of the Discovery Channel show, filmed at Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand. The episode became a global television event, with the two travelling through forests, crossing rivers and building a makeshift raft using reeds while discussing wildlife conservation and protecting nature.

I’ve met some of the most powerful leaders in the world. The best ones were never the loudest. pic.twitter.com/fwufgdTUHs — Bear Grylls OBE (@BearGrylls) July 13, 2026

Bear Grylls and PM Modi’s adventure focused on nature and conservation

On their adventure, PM Modi talked about how being in the Himalayan region during his youth had a great influence on him and helped him learn to coexist in perfect harmony with nature. In the entire show, Bear Grylls went on exploring with the PM as the latter highlighted the significance of respecting the environment.

The Prime Minister also shared a broader message, saying people should never see nature as an enemy. He said that if humans cooperate with nature, nature also cooperates with them. Over the years, Bear Grylls has continued to speak warmly about Modi, previously describing him as a “great sport” and a “remarkable world leader.”

Bear Grylls recalls memorable moments from the jungle trek with PM Modi

One of the most talked-about moments from the episode came when Bear Grylls made a makeshift spear to protect themselves from possible tiger attacks inside the national park. PM Modi, however, refused to use it to harm any animal and replied, “My upbringing does not allow me to take a life. However, I will hold on to it since you insist!”

The Prime Minister also linked environmental protection to his cleanliness campaign, saying personal hygiene has always been part of Indian culture but the country must also develop the habit of “social hygiene.”

What better than the lush green jungles of India, in the midst of Mother Nature to throw light on environmental conservation and climate change..Do join at 9 PM tonight! https://t.co/RdndTgUtCF — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 12, 2019

Bear Grylls episode also answered viewers’ biggest question

After the programme aired, many viewers on X wondered how Bear Grylls understood PM Modi, who spoke in Hindi during much of the episode. Later, during his Mann Ki Baat radio address, the Prime Minister explained that both of them used real-time translation earpiece technology during filming, allowing their conversation to continue smoothly despite speaking different languages.

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