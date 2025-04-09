Home
Thursday, April 10, 2025
‘The Bond Market Is ‘Beautiful,’ Says Trump, Amid Market Fluctuations

Despite the market unease, Trump expressed optimism about one sector. “The bond market right now is beautiful,” he told reporters from the White House.

President Donald Trump commented on the recent swings in the financial markets, noting the past few days had been rocky. “It looked pretty glum,” he said, reflecting on the uncertainty that gripped investors earlier in the week. On Tuesday, he observed that in the bond market, “people were getting a little queasy.”

A Surprising Take on Bonds

Despite the market unease, Trump expressed optimism about one sector. “The bond market right now is beautiful,” he told reporters from the White House.

His remarks came during a press briefing where he touched on broader economic concerns and ongoing trade tensions.

Tariffs and Tough Choices

Trump stood by his decision to impose tariffs, which had rattled investors and drawn criticism. He explained that the U.S. could no longer maintain the status quo with trading partners.

“The situation wasn’t sustainable,” he said, adding, “Somebody had to pull the trigger. I was willing to pull the trigger.”

The tariffs have hit some businesses harder than others, and Trump acknowledged the need for flexibility. He said he would consider exempting certain companies from the penalties.

‘It’s Really More of an Instinct’

When pressed on how those exemptions would be decided, Trump admitted the process wouldn’t follow a strict formula.

“Just instinctively,” he answered. “You almost can’t take a pencil to paper. It’s really more of an instinct.”

As economic experts continue to analyze the broader impact of these policies, Trump’s confidence in his personal judgment seems to guide much of the administration’s approach.

While analysts look for clarity and consistency, Trump is placing his bets on gut feeling—and the bond market’s current shine.

ALSO READ: Trump Seeks Supreme Court Ruling On Authority To Fire Independent Agency Officials

 

