Amid the ongoing diplomatic crisis in the world triggered by the disappearance of Journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Washington Post published his last written opinion piece. The post titled “What the Arab world needs most is the free expression” starts with a note from Karen Attiah, Global opinions editor, who says that the post was held off for this long because he believed Jamal Khashoggi would return. But now with every single day passing the prospect looks too far-fetched. Several theories are doing the rounds about his disappearance, the most horrific is the one the says that he was killed in Saudi consulate and his body was dismembered. However, with no confirmation from Riyadh and the Turkish government, these reports have been reduced to mere theories.

In his last piece, Jamal starts off giving a sense of his trade in critique of the Arab government. Giving the 2018 Freedom in the World report, Jamal come down heavily on the Arab countries. He contends that Arab people, living in the “not free” countries are either uninformed or misinformed and as a result they don’t publically address, discuss issues that affect their lives. He says that a dominant “state-run narrative” controls the public psyche and even those who claim to be intellectuals fell prey to this “false narrative.”

Alluding to the Arab spring of 2011, Jamal says the expectations and optimism that was manifested was quickly shattered and now the Arab world has fell back to the old status quo. Highlighting the clamp down on journalistic freedom, he mentions his friend and Saudi writer Saleh al-Shehi who was arrested for his fiery wrirting. Moving from Saudi Arabia to Egypt, he cites the seizure of the entire print run of a newspaper, al-Masry al Youm by the authorities to underline the brutal clamdown behind the facade of modernism and 21st centrury countries.

With the advent of new media, where information is only one click away, Journalists in the Arab were optismistic that they woudl free themselves out of the clutechs of the government, but Jamal contends that the control over information still persists with the government having full authority over its flow.

