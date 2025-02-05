The Great Egg Heist In US: Why Were 100,000 Eggs Stolen?

A nationwide shortage and the theft of 100,000 eggs highlight the severity of the crisis. The situation has raised concerns about how long this egg crisis will continue and whether more such incidents could follow as the demand for eggs remains high.

In an extraordinary crime amidst the ongoing egg shortage crisis in the U.S., 100,000 eggs worth $40,000 were stolen from a store in Greencastle, Pennsylvania. The theft took place on February 1, 2025, at Pete and Gerry’s Organics, and authorities are now investigating the incident. This egg heist comes at a time when egg prices are soaring due to the widespread effects of avian flu, which has crippled egg production across the country.

Egg crisis

The egg theft occurred under the cover of night, with an entire lorry targeted at the store. With egg prices rising sharply, driven by the avian flu outbreak, eggs have become a highly sought-after commodity. According to U.S. government data, the price of eggs has surged over 65% in the past year, and experts predict it will continue to rise by another 20% in 2025.

This egg crisis has been exacerbated by the avian flu, which has impacted millions of hens, particularly egg-laying chickens. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reported that nearly 14.7 million egg-producing chickens were affected by bird flu in early 2025, surpassing the total number of affected hens in 2023. With the supply of eggs dramatically reduced, demand has skyrocketed, leading to shortages in grocery stores across the country.

Americans are outraged by the price of a dozen eggs. $14.99 for one dozen eggs? They know that eggs are good for you. They don’t want us to be healthy. They want us to eat their bioengineered GMO food. They’re fake lab grown meat. FF egg shortage. Don’t eat eggs and chicken… pic.twitter.com/rwzMSXENLv — 🌴💫California Dreamer💫🌴 (@BreStoli) February 4, 2025

The Impact of Avian Flu on Egg Prices and Supply

Since October 2024, the avian flu outbreak has become the most severe in recent U.S. history, affecting millions of egg-laying hens. As a result, consumers have seen empty shelves and sky-high prices at grocery stores. The ongoing egg shortage has even forced national chains like Waffle House to impose a temporary surcharge on egg prices.

Karyn Rispoli, Managing Director of eggs at price-tracking firm Expana, stated, “There just isn’t enough production to support the demand we have right now. We’re truly in a shortage.”

Why Consumers Are Rushing to Buy Eggs

Much like the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, consumers have started stockpiling eggs, with many finding their local grocery stores running out of stock. Social media users have reported seeing bare egg shelves, as consumers panic-buy amid the soaring prices and uncertain supply.

