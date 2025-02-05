Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, February 5, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Great Egg Heist In US: Why Were 100,000 Eggs Stolen?

A nationwide shortage and the theft of 100,000 eggs highlight the severity of the crisis. The situation has raised concerns about how long this egg crisis will continue and whether more such incidents could follow as the demand for eggs remains high.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
The Great Egg Heist In US: Why Were 100,000 Eggs Stolen?


In an extraordinary crime amidst the ongoing egg shortage crisis in the U.S., 100,000 eggs worth $40,000 were stolen from a store in Greencastle, Pennsylvania. The theft took place on February 1, 2025, at Pete and Gerry’s Organics, and authorities are now investigating the incident. This egg heist comes at a time when egg prices are soaring due to the widespread effects of avian flu, which has crippled egg production across the country.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Egg crisis

The egg theft occurred under the cover of night, with an entire lorry targeted at the store. With egg prices rising sharply, driven by the avian flu outbreak, eggs have become a highly sought-after commodity. According to U.S. government data, the price of eggs has surged over 65% in the past year, and experts predict it will continue to rise by another 20% in 2025.

This egg crisis has been exacerbated by the avian flu, which has impacted millions of hens, particularly egg-laying chickens. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reported that nearly 14.7 million egg-producing chickens were affected by bird flu in early 2025, surpassing the total number of affected hens in 2023. With the supply of eggs dramatically reduced, demand has skyrocketed, leading to shortages in grocery stores across the country.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Impact of Avian Flu on Egg Prices and Supply

Since October 2024, the avian flu outbreak has become the most severe in recent U.S. history, affecting millions of egg-laying hens. As a result, consumers have seen empty shelves and sky-high prices at grocery stores. The ongoing egg shortage has even forced national chains like Waffle House to impose a temporary surcharge on egg prices.

Karyn Rispoli, Managing Director of eggs at price-tracking firm Expana, stated, “There just isn’t enough production to support the demand we have right now. We’re truly in a shortage.”

Why Consumers Are Rushing to Buy Eggs

Much like the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, consumers have started stockpiling eggs, with many finding their local grocery stores running out of stock. Social media users have reported seeing bare egg shelves, as consumers panic-buy amid the soaring prices and uncertain supply.

A nationwide shortage and the theft of 100,000 eggs highlight the severity of the crisis. The situation has raised concerns about how long this egg crisis will continue and whether more such incidents could follow as the demand for eggs remains high.

 

Filed under

Egg Heist In US

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Italian Sea Rescue Activist Targeted With Spyware, Meta Reveals

Italian Sea Rescue Activist Targeted With Spyware, Meta Reveals

Supreme Court Issues Notice To Centre Over Fresh Round III Of NEET-PG Counselling

Supreme Court Issues Notice To Centre Over Fresh Round III Of NEET-PG Counselling

Finance Ministry Advises Employees To Avoid AI Tools Like ChatGPT And DeepSeek

Finance Ministry Advises Employees To Avoid AI Tools Like ChatGPT And DeepSeek

Ajith Kumar’s ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ Set For For Global Release On February 6, 2025, Pre-Sales Surpass ₹23 Crore

Ajith Kumar’s ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ Set For For Global Release On February 6, 2025, Pre-Sales Surpass ₹23...

Voted To Save Delhi From Double Engine Disaster : Brinda Karat

Voted To Save Delhi From Double Engine Disaster : Brinda Karat

Entertainment

Ajith Kumar’s ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ Set For For Global Release On February 6, 2025, Pre-Sales Surpass ₹23 Crore

Ajith Kumar’s ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ Set For For Global Release On February 6, 2025, Pre-Sales Surpass ₹23

Who Was Pushpalatha? Rajinikanth’s Former Co-Star And Veteran South Indian Actress Dies At 87 In Chennai

Who Was Pushpalatha? Rajinikanth’s Former Co-Star And Veteran South Indian Actress Dies At 87 In

‘Agli Baar Veer Pahariya Pe Joke Maarke Dikha,’ Comedian Pranit More Gets Brutally Assaulted After Cracking This Joke

‘Agli Baar Veer Pahariya Pe Joke Maarke Dikha,’ Comedian Pranit More Gets Brutally Assaulted After

Will Emilia Perez Lose At The Academy Awards? Netflix Drops Karla Sofia Gascon From Oscars Campaign Over Past Controversial Tweets

Will Emilia Perez Lose At The Academy Awards? Netflix Drops Karla Sofia Gascon From Oscars

Did Marvel Use AI To Make The Fantastic Four: First Steps Poster? Internet Fumes But Here’s The Truth

Did Marvel Use AI To Make The Fantastic Four: First Steps Poster? Internet Fumes But

Lifestyle

Valentine’s Day Gift Guide: Here’s The Thoughtful & Stylish Picks For Him

Valentine’s Day Gift Guide: Here’s The Thoughtful & Stylish Picks For Him

Harvard Doctor’s Urgent Health Advice: 3 Everyday Items You Should Throw Out Now

Harvard Doctor’s Urgent Health Advice: 3 Everyday Items You Should Throw Out Now

Study Reveals Dating Apps Linked To Negative Impacts On Body Image And Mental Health

Study Reveals Dating Apps Linked To Negative Impacts On Body Image And Mental Health

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox