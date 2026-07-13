The ‘Guardian’ Tax: Why Trump Plans to Impose 20% Transit Fee In Strait of Hormuz

US President Donald Trump announced on Monday that the United States will begin charging a 20% transit fee on all commercial cargo shipped through the Strait of Hormuz. The bold declaration follows recent massive escalation in the region, coming after the US military targeted over 100 strategic locations across Iran.

Trump Announces 20% “Guardian Tax”

In a major update regarding the escalating conflict, President Trump declared that Washington would assume complete security oversight of the waterway, rebranding America’s role in the region.

Taking to his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump posted: “The USA will be, from this point forward, known as ‘THE GUARDIAN OF THE HORMUZ STRAIT,’ but as such, and as a matter of FAIRNESS, will be reimbursed, at the rate of 20% on all cargo shipped, for any and all costs necessary to do the job of providing safety and security to this very volatile section of the World. The process and formation will begin immediately.” President Trump additionally clarified that while the US is reinstating a strict naval blockade to prevent Iranian ships and customers from entering or leaving, the international strait itself remains open for fair navigate by all other nations.

Iran Vows to Resist US Interference in Waterway Management

Tehran hit back immediately following the US President’s remarks. A spokesperson for Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters—the joint military command coordinating the country’s armed forces—stated that the Islamic Republic will not tolerate American interference in the management of the strategic channel. The military command strongly warned neighboring Gulf nations, declaring that any cooperation with the United States regarding the waterway would be treated as “an act of war.”

“Due to recent hostile actions by the US forces, passage through the Strait of Hormuz is currently unfeasible. As soon as stability and calm are restored, all applications will be reviewed in accordance with the scheduled timeline, and the permitting process will resume,” the PGSA stated.

Also Read: Delhi Riots Case: Tahir Hussain Convicted In IB Officer Ankit Sharma Murder Case; Here’s What Happened