‘The Last Nine Months Have Been Incredibly Tough’: Princess Of Wales Opens Up About Recovery

Catherine, Princess of Wales, has announced that she has completed her chemotherapy and is focusing on staying cancer-free as she prepares to gradually return to public life in the coming months.

In a deeply personal video released on Monday, Catherine shared that she is entering a “new phase of recovery” and intends to participate in “a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can.” This update follows her diagnosis of cancer revealed in March, after she had undergone major abdominal surgery just after Christmas.

“As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment,” said the 42-year-old princess, who is married to Prince William, the heir to the British throne. “The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family.”

She added, “The cancer journey is complex, scary, and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you.”

In the video, which features scenes from the English summer, Catherine, William, and their three children—Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, and Prince George—are shown enjoying activities such as walking through forests, picnicking, and playing by the sea.

Catherine reflected on the past months, saying, “This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved.”

The princess noted that while she has finished her chemotherapy, the road to full recovery will be long. “I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can,” she said.

Earlier this year, Kensington Palace had initially described Catherine’s surgery as a procedure for a non-cancerous abdominal condition. However, amid intense speculation about her health, Catherine confirmed her diagnosis in a video message in March. Her revelation came shortly after King Charles III also disclosed his own cancer diagnosis, though neither royal has specified the type of cancer they are battling.

In her initial announcement, Catherine emphasized that her chemotherapy was a course of “preventative” treatment. Dr. Karen Knudsen, chief executive officer of the American Cancer Society, explained that such preventive chemotherapy is used to reduce the risk of cancer returning after surgery.

By June, Catherine reported making “good progress” and anticipated her treatment continuing for “a few more months.” She made her first public appearance since Christmas Day at the Trooping the Colour ceremony, marking the monarch’s official birthday.

In July, Catherine received a warm reception at Wimbledon, where she attended the men’s singles final with Princess Charlotte, earning a standing ovation from the crowd.

