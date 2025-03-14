Home
Friday, March 14, 2025
The Mike Carney Era Set To Begin With New PM’s Swearing In Today

Liberal Leader Mark Carney is set to become Canada’s 24th prime minister within hours as the country prepares for a general election and deals with continued economic and verbal attacks from U.S. President Donald Trump.

Carney, a former central banker, will be sworn in by Governor General Mary Simon at Rideau Hall in Ottawa. The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. ET, with CBC News providing live coverage starting at 10 a.m.

Before Carney officially takes office, outgoing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will meet with Simon to formally resign and recommend that she invite Carney to form a new government.

A Leaner Cabinet with a Strategic Focus

Carney is expected to introduce a smaller cabinet than his predecessor, aiming for a streamlined team with a strong focus on economic stability amid the ongoing trade war with the U.S. and Canadian sovereignty concerns.

Trudeau’s cabinet had 37 ministers, but Carney’s team is expected to consist of 15 to 20 ministers, according to sources familiar with the decision.

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly will retain her position and take on additional responsibilities related to international development. Other key figures in Canada-U.S. relations, such as Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc and Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne, are also expected to remain in their roles.

In a notable decision, Carney has extended an invitation to leadership rival Chrystia Freeland to serve as transport minister. However, Karina Gould, another former leadership contender, has not been offered a cabinet position.

According to sources, Public Services and Procurement Minister Jean-Yves Duclos and International Development Minister Ahmed Hussen will not be part of Carney’s cabinet.

Shifts in Environmental and Justice Portfolios

Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault, known for his staunch support of the carbon tax, will be reassigned to a new role. Carney has pledged to eliminate the consumer carbon tax. Guilbeault will take on the position of Quebec lieutenant and oversee a portfolio focused on biodiversity and Canadian heritage.

Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Gary Anandasangaree will take on the role of justice minister and attorney general while retaining his current portfolios, according to sources.

Some ministers, including Justice Minister Arif Virani, Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge, and Health Minister Mark Holland, have announced they will not seek re-election, even as the leaner cabinet takes shape.

Upcoming Election Expected Soon

Carney, who turns 60 on Sunday, may only serve as prime minister for a few weeks before calling a general election. Reports suggest he could announce the election before March 24, ahead of Parliament’s scheduled return. If this happens, Canadians could head to the polls in late April or early May.

Despite leading the government, Carney does not currently hold a seat in the House of Commons. A source close to him stated that no decision has been made regarding the riding he will contest as the Liberal candidate.

First Official International Trip Planned

Next week, Carney is expected to travel to London and Paris for his first international visit as prime minister. Sources familiar with the trip confirmed his upcoming travel plans.

Carney’s ascension to power follows Trudeau’s announcement in January that he would step down amid internal party tensions and the resignation of Chrystia Freeland from the cabinet.

At the time, the Liberals were trailing the Conservative Party, led by Pierre Poilievre, by more than 20 points in the polls. However, recent surveys indicate that the Liberals are regaining support.

While limited polling has been conducted since Carney’s landslide victory in the Liberal leadership race, early data suggests the gap between the Conservatives and Liberals is narrowing.

