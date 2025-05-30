Home
‘The Real Threat Is From Within’: When Pakistan’s Ex-Envoy To US Painted A clear Picture Of Pak’s Nuclear Power In Old Video

An old interview of Hussain Haqqani, Pakistan’s former ambassador to the United States, is making the rounds again on social media. The video, from a 2013 panel discussion, is gaining renewed attention as Pakistan faces a storm of internal problems—economic instability, political uncertainty, and escalating tensions with India.

In the clip, Haqqani sharply criticized Pakistan’s long-standing strategic focus, which he believes prioritizes military power over the welfare of ordinary citizens. The remarks are being widely shared now, especially in the wake of India’s recent military and diplomatic steps following a deadly terror attack in Kashmir.

“One-Third of Our Youth Never See a School”

In the interview, Haqqani painted a grim picture of the socioeconomic conditions in Pakistan, especially for the youth.

“Half the population of Pakistan is below the age of 21. One-third of (Pakistan’s) young population… never see the inside of any school — forget about madrasas, religious schools, any school,” he said. “Another one-third lives below the poverty line and another one lives just above it, and yet the country has nuclear weapons,” he added.

His comments reflect a deep disconnect, according to him, between the country’s military capabilities and the everyday struggles of its people. The interview, now over a decade old, still resonates with many Pakistanis who feel the country’s core issues remain unresolved.

Rising India-Pakistan Tensions After Kashmir Attack

The timing of the video’s reappearance is notable. Just weeks ago, a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, located in Indian-administered Kashmir, claimed the lives of 26 tourists. The attack has sharply worsened the already fragile relationship between India and Pakistan.

In response, India suspended parts of the Indus Waters Treaty, a key agreement between the two nations that has governed water sharing since 1960. With the treaty now on hold, India has the option to control the flow of water from six critical rivers—something that could seriously hurt Pakistan, which depends on these rivers for agriculture and drinking water.

Operation Sindoor: India’s Military Strike on Terror Camps

Beyond diplomatic moves, India also took action on the ground. Under Operation Sindoor, Indian armed forces launched a series of precise strikes targeting nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The camps were reportedly operated by groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hizbul Mujahideen—all of which have been involved in attacks on Indian soil.

This military response has further inflamed tensions in the region, and the potential for escalation remains high.

“We’re Afraid Someone Will Steal Our Guns”

Haqqani didn’t question the strength of Pakistan’s nuclear program. Instead, he challenged the logic behind relying on military might while basic human development lags far behind.

“We are now like the guy who keeps buying guns to try and protect himself and then says, ‘Oh gosh, I can’t sleep because I’m afraid somebody will steal my guns,’” he said.

His analogy was a striking critique of a system that continues to invest in security tools but fails to create a sense of security among its own people.

“The Real Threat Is From Within”

Haqqani was clear that Pakistan’s problems aren’t just about foreign policy or external enemies. In his view, the country’s biggest threat is internal.

“The real threat to Pakistan essentially is from a failure to come to terms with its geography, with its history, and with having a direction for it as a nation,” he said.

He urged Pakistan’s leadership to rethink its path forward, focusing more on education, economic opportunity, and national identity rather than solely on defense strategies.

A Call for a More Secure, Less Fearful Pakistan

Haqqani also touched on the vision of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, who had hoped for a Pakistan that could maintain its nuclear capabilities but operate from a position of confidence and peace, not fear.

“We will keep the nukes, but we will eventually sign up with some kind of international agreement… We are not going to live as an insecure nation,” he said, echoing Bhutto’s vision.

