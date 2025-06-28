The Red Wedding Of Tehran: How Israel’s Game of Thrones-Style Operation Took Down Iran’s Military Elite

Israel launched a missile air strike on Iran on June 13 that killed many top brass military personnel including some civilians. Israel named the deadly mission ‘Red Wedding’ which was inspired by a popular television series Game of Thrones.

Red Wedding Strike: Over 200 Israeli Jets in Action

The operation was carefully planned and executed. Over 200 Israeli fighter jets took off quietly, targeting close to 100 sites deep inside Iran. These included nuclear facilities and missile factories, all hit in one powerful overnight assault.

The outcome was devastating. Iran lost several key military leaders within hours. It was fast, unexpected, and ruthless.

Iran Loses Top Commanders in Coordinated Attack

The strike eliminated some of Iran’s most senior defense officials. Among the dead were General Hossein Salami, the head of the Revolutionary Guard, military chief Mohammad Bagheri, and Gholam Ali Rashid from the emergency command.

According to Israeli sources, some commanders were tricked into gathering for a meeting. Once they were all in one place, a targeted attack ended their lives instantly.

Ayatollah Khamenei Escapes, Cuts Communication

Israel’s Defense Minister Israel Katz later said they were also hunting Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

“I estimate that if Khamenei had been in our sights, we would have taken him out,” Katz told Israeli television.

But Khamenei acted quickly. He went into deep hiding and cut all contact with the new officials who replaced the fallen commanders.

Airstrike Alters Course of 12-Day War

This one strike changed the tone of the 12-day war. With so many of Iran’s top leaders gone, Israel sent a clear message. Tehran now finds itself trying to rebuild its command structure while dealing with the shock of how easily it was hit.

Tehran Funeral Honors Fallen IRGC Leaders and Civilians

Thousands of Iranians gathered in Tehran on Saturday to attend the funeral procession of senior Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians killed in Israeli airstrikes, according to Iranian media, The Jerusalem Post reported.

Their coffins were driven into Tehran’s Azadi Square adorned with their photos and national flags, as crowds waved flags and some reached out to touch the caskets and throw rose petals onto them.

Iran’s President Mansour Pezeshkian and Esmail Qaani, head of the IRGC’s Quds Force, were present at the procession.

Operation Rising Lion: Damage Assessment

Authorities in Iran stated that 627 people were killed in the country, though the full extent of the damage could not be independently verified due to strict media restrictions. According to Israeli officials, 28 people were killed in Israel during the conflict.

A senior Israeli military official said on Friday that more than 30 senior security officials and 11 senior nuclear scientists were killed in Iran during Israel’s Operation Rising Lion, summarising the 12-day air war with Iran.

The official added that the Israeli Air Force struck over 900 targets and caused significant damage to Iran’s missile production capabilities during the conflict, which ended with a US-brokered ceasefire, The Jerusalem Post reported.

Khamenei Declares Victory, Warns of Retaliation

The procession comes days after Ayatollah Khamenei congratulated the people of Iran for what he called a “decisive victory” over the US and Israel during the 12-Day War in posts on X/Twitter, and a recorded message released on Thursday.

The Jerusalem Post reported that Khamenei congratulated the Iranian people and said, “With all that clamour, with all those claims, the Zionist regime, under the blows of the Islamic Republic, has almost collapsed and been crushed.”

Khamenei also claimed that the US intervened in the war out of fear that Israel would be destroyed without its help. He asserted that the US gained nothing from the war and received a “slap in the face.”

The Iranian leader warned that Iran “can take action whenever it deems necessary” and that any further aggression by its enemies would result in them “paying a heavy price.”

His remarks followed a two-week disappearance from the public eye, during which he reportedly relocated to a hidden location and avoided electronic communications over concerns about Israeli assassination attempts.

(With Inputs From ANI)

