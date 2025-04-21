Once Pope Francis is buried, the College of Cardinals will begin the process of choosing a new pope. The conclave—a secretive election—will be held in the Sistine Chapel, with 138 cardinals under the age of 80 eligible to vote.

Pope Francis, the first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church, passed away at the age of 88 on Monday, April 21. Just a day before his death, he made a final public appearance during Easter celebrations.

Known globally for his compassion, humility, and progressive views, the late pontiff will be remembered for reshaping the modern papacy with a focus on simplicity and service to the poor.

A Different Kind of Papal Funeral

Unlike the traditional, grand papal funerals, Pope Francis requested a modest ceremony that aligns with his lifelong values. According to The Sydney Morning Herald, papal funerals usually last several days and are held in St. Peter’s Square, beginning four to six days after the pope’s death.

Upon confirmation of death by the Vatican’s camerlengo, Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the papal apartment is sealed, and funeral arrangements begin. A key tradition includes destroying the Ring of the Fisherman, a symbol of papal authority, to prevent misuse. A new ring is created for the succeeding pope.

The pope’s embalmed body will be placed in a coffin for public viewing inside St. Peter’s Basilica. Visitors and world leaders are expected to travel to Rome to pay their last respects. The Vatican’s nine-day mourning period will include several days when the late pope lies in state.

Previously, popes were placed on elevated biers, but Francis removed that tradition in 2024. His body will be displayed in a simple wooden coffin, reflecting his desire for a humble farewell. As Monsignor Diego Ravelli from the Vatican explained, the simplified rites are meant to emphasize that a pope is a “shepherd and disciple of Christ,” not a worldly leader.

Burial Outside Vatican: A Historic Choice

In a break from papal tradition, Pope Francis will not be buried beneath St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican Grottoes. Instead, he will be laid to rest at the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore in Rome.

This decision makes Francis the first pope in over a century to be buried outside the Vatican. His chosen resting place holds deep personal significance due to his devotion to Salus Populi Romani, a revered image of the Virgin Mary located in the basilica. Before and after every trip, Francis would stop by the basilica to pray.

In 2023, he publicly expressed his wish to be buried there, saying, “I want to be buried in Santa Maria Maggiore. Because it is my great devotion.”

Why Santa Maria Maggiore Meant So Much to Pope Francis

According to Vatican analyst Katie McGrady, the basilica was spiritually important to Francis. “He would visit it before and after every journey,” she told a leading daily.

Christopher White, a correspondent for The National Catholic Reporter, added, “He always felt most free when traveling. He saw the Vatican as a prison, so it makes sense he chose to rest eternally outside its walls.”

Once Pope Francis is buried, the College of Cardinals will begin the process of choosing a new pope. The conclave—a secretive election—will be held in the Sistine Chapel, with 138 cardinals under the age of 80 eligible to vote.

To win, a candidate must receive at least two-thirds plus one of the votes. Upon selection, the chosen cardinal will be asked if he accepts the position and what papal name he wishes to take.

When the votes are counted and a new pope is elected, the ballots are burned with special chemicals. White smoke from the chapel’s chimney signals to the world that a new pope has been chosen.

Shortly afterward, the newly elected pope will step onto the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica to deliver his first public blessing.