'The Speech Will Be A Lot Different': Trump Ahead Of RNC Speech

Americans may witness a transformed Donald Trump as he delivers his first address to the nation since surviving an assassination attempt, according to his daughter-in-law Lara Trump. Trump is scheduled to take center stage at the Republican National Convention on Thursday evening to give a speech and formally accept the party’s presidential nomination.

Lara Trump told CBS, the BBC’s US news partner, that Trump’s perspective has been influenced by his “near death experience,” which will be evident in his upcoming speech. The convention’s final day in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, will also feature Trump outlining his vision to “usher in a new golden age for America,” as outlined by the party.

Revised Speech Focuses on Unity

Trump informed the Washington Examiner newspaper on Sunday that he opted to revise his primetime speech following the assassination attempt, shifting focus from criticizing President Joe Biden’s policies to promoting unity.

“It’s going to be a whole different speech now,” he remarked. “This is a chance to bring the whole country, even the whole world, together. The speech will be a lot different, a lot different than it would’ve been two days ago.”

Impact of the Assassination Attempt

One rally attendee died in the Saturday shooting, and two others were seriously injured. Trump himself sustained a gunshot wound to the ear. Lara Trump mentioned that one of the goals of the former president’s prime-time speech is to resonate with a broader segment of US voters beyond the party faithful at the convention.

“You may see a bit of a different version of Donald Trump tonight, perhaps a softer version than some people at home have seen in the past,” Lara Trump, who is married to the former president’s son Eric, told CBS Mornings on Thursday. “And maybe that allows them to open themselves up to actually what he’s saying.”

Lineup of Speakers and Convention Atmosphere

Several other speakers are anticipated, including Eric Trump, the former president’s son, former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, and Trump’s former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Trump will be introduced by his friend Dana White, the president of Ultimate Fighting Championship. Wrestler Hulk Hogan is also scheduled to speak before Trump formally accepts the Republican nomination.

Melania Trump and Ivanka Trump are also slated to make their first appearances at the convention.

Biden’s Campaign Pause and Political Pressure

President Joe Biden, on the other hand, has had to suspend campaign stops in Las Vegas, Nevada, after testing positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday. The White House indicated he is experiencing mild symptoms.

Mr. Biden is facing mounting pressure to withdraw from the campaign following reports that both Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries privately urged him to end his re-election bid. Polls indicate a close race between the two candidates, with Mr. Biden trailing the former president in several swing states.

Support for Trump Amid Convention Highlights

Trump has garnered praise from Republican attendees this week, with some greeting him at the convention center with tears in their eyes and others donning fake ear bandages in solidarity following the shooting. The final day of the Republican convention is set to commence around 17:45 CST (23:45 BST), with Trump’s speech potentially lasting until 22:30 CST.

