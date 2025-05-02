The White House Turns Viral 100 Men Vs Gorilla Debate About Immigration: They All Got Deported

This post appeared to support Trump’s strict immigration enforcement policies, referencing ICE statistics from his first 100 days in office. During that period, over 66,000 undocumented immigrants were detained and more than 65,000 were deported.

White House got in on the 100 men vs 1 gorilla debate, using it to comment on immigration

A bizarre hypothetical has taken over the internet: Could 100 unarmed men defeat a fully grown male gorilla in combat? The question, first posed by X user Michael Sherrills on April 24, has since exploded into a full-scale meme, drawing attention from influencers, tech moguls, and even political figures.

Popular YouTuber MrBeast playfully jumped into the debate by sharing a mock video thumbnail titled “100 Men vs. a Gorilla” while asking fans to volunteer for the “experiment.”

Tech billionaire Elon Musk also chimed in sarcastically with, “Sure, what’s the worst that could happen?”

The White House Uses Meme for Political Message

Even the White House found a way to tap into the trending topic. In a politically charged post, it shared an image showing immigrants boarding a plane alongside a picture of former President Donald Trump. The caption read, “100 men vs 1 gorilla is still up for debate. Meanwhile, 142,000+ illegal alien criminals went up against 1 President Trump — They all got deported.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

100 men vs 1 gorilla is still up for debate. Meanwhile, 142,000+ illegal alien criminals went up against 1 President Trump — They all got deported. 🤭 pic.twitter.com/2LaXNC3IEG — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 1, 2025

This post appeared to support Trump’s strict immigration enforcement policies, referencing ICE statistics from his first 100 days in office. During that period, over 66,000 undocumented immigrants were detained and more than 65,000 were deported.

The Man Behind the Meme Speaks Out

Michael Sherrills, the original poster of the debate, told NBC that he didn’t expect the question to spark such a frenzy. “People are drawn to scenarios that will probably never happen because it gives them something fun to argue about,” he explained. “It’s like tasting a dream.”

Sherrills stands by his opinion that 100 men could take down a gorilla, but only under specific conditions. “I’ll do it, but only if I’m in the last group,” he said. “And I need to choose the other 99 — we’ll need some wrestlers, maybe a few football players too.”

What began as a light-hearted thought experiment has evolved into a viral moment, blending humor, internet culture, and even political commentary. Whether or not 100 humans could defeat a gorilla remains purely speculative — but the internet clearly can’t get enough of the debate.

ALSO READ: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif’s YouTube Channel Blocked In India Amid National Security Concerns