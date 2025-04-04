‘The Word of God’: What Helped NASA Astronaut Butch Wilmore Survive The Extended Stay At ISS?

NASA astronaut Butch Wilmore finally returned to Earth on March 18 after spending an unexpected 286 days aboard the International Space Station (ISS)—a stay that was only supposed to last eight days. Alongside fellow astronaut Sunita Williams, Wilmore was stranded in orbit for more than nine months due to a technical malfunction with their spacecraft.

The two astronauts had traveled to the ISS on Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft, which suffered glitches that prevented them from returning to Earth as planned. Despite the immense physical and psychological challenges that come with extended space missions, Wilmore said he found strength in something far beyond Earth—his faith and connection to his church community.

Staying Spiritually Grounded in Space

Speaking during a press conference at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Wilmore opened up about how his faith played a vital role during the prolonged mission. He revealed that he was able to stay spiritually connected to his church, Providence Baptist Church in Pasadena, Texas, throughout his time in space. “The Word of God continually infilling me, I need it,” Wilmore said.

Wilmore described how he regularly attended virtual church services, prayed, and sang hymns such as Amazing Grace with others while on board the ISS. His deep connection to his faith and his church family helped keep his spirit strong during the long, uncertain stay. “I mean, it’s part of what makes me go,” he explained.

Wilmore, who has been a member of Providence Baptist Church for 17 years and serves as an elder there, added that he considers his pastors to be “the best pastors on the planet.”

In addition to worshiping with his own church, Wilmore also joined a friend’s church services in Tennessee every week, describing the experience as “invigorating.”

No Blame Cast for Prolonged Mission

Despite the delay and uncertainty, neither Wilmore nor Williams has openly blamed NASA, Boeing, or any other organization for the extended mission. When asked about the situation, both astronauts maintained a graceful and diplomatic stance.

There has, however, been public speculation and political finger-pointing. Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX—the company that eventually helped return the astronauts to Earth—claimed that the Biden administration declined his early offer to bring the astronauts back.

Former President Donald Trump also weighed in, stating that he would have ensured their safe return had he been in office. He alleged that Wilmore and Williams were left in space due to “political reasons.”

In response to these claims, Wilmore expressed a measured and respectful perspective. “I have no reason not to believe anything they say because they’ve earned my trust,” he said, referring to the officials involved in the mission.

Were They Really Stranded?

Despite the widespread perception that Wilmore and Williams were “stuck” in space, the astronauts themselves have consistently rejected the idea that they were abandoned or forgotten. In a recent interview with Fox News, both reaffirmed that they never felt stranded or unsafe on the ISS.

Their extended stay was difficult, but according to them, it was a test of endurance, patience, and faith—not a crisis.