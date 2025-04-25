There Will Be An All-Out War, Says Pak Defence Minister If India Initiates Aggression Over Pahalgam Terror Attack

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed to hunt down those responsible for the killings "to the ends of the Earth." Meanwhile, Indian paramilitary forces have heightened their presence in Kashmir amid public outrage and increased security measures.

Pakistan's defence minister has said that a row over a mass shooting in Kashmir could lead to an "all-out war" between his country and India.

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has raised alarms about the possibility of a full-scale war with India following the mass shooting in Indian-controlled Kashmir, which left 26 tourists dead.

In an interview with Sky News’ The World with Yalda Hakim, Asif urged the international community to take the escalating conflict seriously, especially given that both nations are nuclear-armed powers.

Khawaja Asif Denies India’s Accusations, Alleges “False Flag” Operation

India has attributed the Kashmir attack to Pakistan, but Asif refuted these claims, suggesting that New Delhi could have orchestrated the assault itself as a “false flag” operation. He stated that Pakistan’s military is fully prepared for any confrontation and emphasized that any response would be “measured” but resolute.

“We will respond accordingly if India initiates aggression. If a full-scale attack occurs, it would lead to a full-scale war,” Asif warned.

World Should Be Worried, Says Pakistani Minister

When asked if the world should be concerned about the growing tension, Asif affirmed, “Yes, absolutely. A conflict between two nuclear nations is always dangerous. If things spiral, the consequences could be tragic.”

Kashmir has been a major flashpoint between India and Pakistan for decades.

While both countries claim the region, each controls only parts of it. The territorial dispute has cost tens of thousands of lives over the last 30 years. Although violence had subsided in recent times, this week’s attack has rekindled hostilities.

PM Modi Vows Justice as Diplomatic Pressures Mount

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed to hunt down those responsible for the killings “to the ends of the Earth.” Meanwhile, Indian paramilitary forces have heightened their presence in Kashmir amid public outrage and increased security measures.

Despite the intense rhetoric, Asif maintained that negotiations are the ideal path forward. He expressed his hope that diplomatic channels could still prevail in defusing the situation.

“We should settle our disputes through dialogue. That’s the only rational way forward,” he added.

Call for International Mediation

Asif suggested that US leadership could play a crucial role in mediating the crisis. When asked if President Joe Biden (referred to as Donald Trump in the original piece) should intervene, he responded positively, emphasizing the influence and responsibility of world powers in preventing such escalations.

“If the global superpower can intervene and inject sanity into this situation, it could prevent further damage,” Asif stated. “But if India takes aggressive steps, we will be left with no alternative but to respond.”

